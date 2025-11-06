Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.11.2025 23:36:30

Cable One, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Cable One, Inc. (CABO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $86.53 million, or $14.52 per share. This compares with $44.21 million, or $7.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $376.01 million from $393.55 million last year.

Cable One, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.53 Mln. vs. $44.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $14.52 vs. $7.58 last year. -Revenue: $376.01 Mln vs. $393.55 Mln last year.