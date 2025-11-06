Cable One, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Cable One, Inc. (CABO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $86.53 million, or $14.52 per share. This compares with $44.21 million, or $7.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $376.01 million from $393.55 million last year.

Cable One, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

