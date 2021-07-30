Cable Leaders Back Atlas Digital Group in Seed Round

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Digital Group, cable and fiber digital commerce experts and developers of the CORE digital commerce platform, have secured $3M in seed funding according to Atlas CEO Mark Mihalevich. Cultivation Capital led the investment round and was joined by several current and former industry leaders, including Jerry Kent (via his investment and management firm, Cequel III), Tom McMillin, Gregg Graff, and Vexus Fiber.

This funding will be used toward furthering the accessibility of CORE, a powerful managed service platform designed to enable cable and fiber operators to rapidly transition their sales to digital, accelerating return on investment as the industry expands the reach of very high-speed Internet service across the country.

"With surging investment in state-of-the-art networks and the never ceasing demand for faster high-speed Internet services, CORE is ideally positioned to enable a transition in the industry to efficient and rapid sales growth through digital commerce," said Heather Wood, partner at Cultivation Capital, which led the investment round.

"Mark and the team at Atlas Digital have been and continue to be an essential partner as we grow," said Jim Gleason, CEO at Vexus Fiber. "With CORE, not only is it easy for customers to sign up for Vexus services, but their expertise also makes it easy for us to leverage the full potential of this critical channel."

Atlas CEO Mark Mihalevich added, "More than ever, customers have choices for their Internet service and a provider may only get one chance to capture the order. In an increasingly competitive market, high performance digital commerce is a distinct advantage."

CORE is available immediately. As of this writing, Atlas has deployed the platform for multiple providers and several additional projects are in progress. Founded in 2018 and based in St Louis, Atlas' mission is to facilitate access to essential high-speed internet services through efficient and scalable digital sales processes and technology.

About Atlas Digital Group

Atlas Digital Group is a digital commerce company with a focus on the cable and fiber Internet industry. With its CORE platform, Atlas provides cable and fiber operators the only purpose-built and fully managed digital commerce solution that quickly transforms an existing website into an efficient subscriber growth channel. For more information, visit https://www.atlasdigitalgroup.com .

About Cultivation Capital

Cultivation Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in software technology, life sciences, and agriculture technology companies. Since its founding in 2012, the firm has invested in over 150 companies and is recognized as one of the most active early-stage investors in the United States. For more information, visit https://cultivationcapital.com .

Media Contact: Sheldon Ripson, sheldon@spokemarketing.com

