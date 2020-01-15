+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Cabinet Wizard Automates Woodworking Design

MILTON, Mass., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SketchList Incorporated today announced the Cabinet Wizard for SketchList 3D, a new product int their woodworking design product family. 

The Cabinet Wizard automates cabinet design while providing users with a great degree of flexibility and customization.  The Cabinet Wizard is an add-on to SketchList 3D, the leading furniture and cabinet design package for Windows and Mac OS computers. Designing with the Cabinet Wizard is a matter of picking an image of the type of project to be created, and answering questions about sizes, materials, and locations of parts.  From install to design takes very little time.  The benefits are fast design, control over customization, and integrated cutting lists, shop drawings and materials layouts.

Dave Rozewski, founder and owner of SketchList said: "The challenge for customer woodworking companies is the ability to create high quality plans and the trade off between time required and degree of customization. The Cabinet Wizard provides the perfect balance."

The Wizard benefits include.

  • Very short learning times.
  • A wide range of cabinet and furniture templates are provided as starting points.
  • A simple user interfaces in which you just answer questions about your design.

The Cabinet Wizard will be available starting January 15th, 2020, at a special price range of $50 to $75 For more information, visit https://sketchlist.com/furniture/cabinet-wizard/

About SketchList Incorporated: Founded 10 years ago, SketchList has been the leader in providing easy to use design software to custom woodworkers. Windows Report picked it as one of the top 3 woodworking design programs writing "this is the perfect furniture design software." With thousands of users worldwide SketchList continues to provide new solutions to the business of custom woodworking.

Contact:
David Rozewski
SketchList Incorporated
617-438-6612
232466@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cabinet-wizard-automates-woodworking-design-300987145.html

SOURCE SketchList Incorporated

