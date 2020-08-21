21.08.2020 01:08:00

CAAF Ltd acquires 14,513,848 common shares of Xanadu Mines Ltd

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - CAAF Ltd ("Acquiror") announced today that, on August 18, 2020, it acquired ownership and control of 14,513,848 ("Shares") of Xanadu Mines Ltd ("Issuer") through a two tranche Placement ("Placement") undertaken by the Issuer at a price of approximately CDN$0.43 per Share for total proceeds of CDN$621,969.19.

The address of Acquiror is TMF Services SA, Rue de Jargonnant 2, 1207 Geneva, Switzerland. The registered office of Issuer is C/- Company Matters Pty Limited, Level 12, 680 George Street, Sydney NSW 2001, Australia.

The Placement was made in Australia.

As a result of the acquisition of 14,513,848 Shares of the Issuer, the Acquiror now owns or controls, directly 111,272,834 Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 11.73% of the current total issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer or indirectly, an aggregate of 195,719,478 Shares, representing approximately 20.62% of the current total issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes only. Depending on market and other conditions, the Acquiror may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership, control or direction over the Shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

Copper Plate Success Limited is a "joint actor", as defined under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI-62-103"), of the Acquiror. This press release is issued pursuant to NI 62-103.

A copy of this press release and a copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on www.sedar.com.

SOURCE CAAF Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 364.40
1.48 %
Roche Hldg G 323.85
0.39 %
Sika 211.50
-0.19 %
Novartis 78.13
-0.36 %
Swiss Re 73.16
-0.41 %
UBS Group 10.94
-1.84 %
ABB 23.59
-2.08 %
CS Group 10.05
-2.52 %
The Swatch Grp 194.15
-2.73 %
Alcon 53.28
-3.55 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
20.08.20
Vontobel: Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
20.08.20
SMI nach Kurssprung schwächer erwartet
20.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche- und Regeneron-Aktien fester: Roche arbeitet mit Regeneron an REGN-COV2
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
Deshalb schwächelt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken
Zur Rose bleibt deutlich in den roten Zahlen - Zur Rose-Aktie gibt ab
CureVac-Aktie gefragt: CureVac vor Vertrag mit EU über 405 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit negativen Vorzeichen
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten
Dufry will US-Tochter Hudson wieder integrieren und von Börse nehmen - Dufry-Aktie im Minus, Hudson-Aktie hebt ab
Neues Rekordhoch: Tesla-Aktie schliesst erstmals über 2.000 US-Dollar - Goldman: Profiteur von Bidens Klimaplan
Darum hat sich der Euro zum US-Dollar stabilisiert - Franken gewinnt an Stärke

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten
Die US-Börsen haben am Donnerstag freundlich geschlossen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich derweil mit rotem Vorzeichen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB