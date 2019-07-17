CAA Travel Insurance Introduces Two New Riders To Better Protect Travellers

New add-on coverage provides peace of mind for thrill seekers and travellers with pre-existing conditions

THORNHILL, ON, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - With summer vacation in full swing and snowbird travel planning season underway, CAA Travel Insurance has introduced two new travel insurance products to give travellers more choice and protection when venturing outside of their home province.

The new riders include a Seven-Day Pre-Existing Condition Rider and an Adventurous Air Activities Rider, both of which are not typically available in standard travel insurance policies. CAA Travel Insurance is underwritten by Orion Travel Insurance, a CAA company.

"These two new riders provide the kind of protection that travellers have been asking for," says Catherine Bojda, manager, travel insurance marketing, CAA South Central Ontario. "We are thrilled that these options are now available and that more people will have the freedom to travel confidently on their terms."

CAA's Pre-Existing Condition Rider can be added to any of CAA's medical plans, and covers pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure with $200,000 in coverage per trip. Typically this kind of condition would not be covered unless it has been stable for at least three or six months before travelling. This new rider reduces that time down to just seven days.

"We are always looking for opportunities better to fill gaps in coverage and give customers options. We don't want a pre-existing condition to prevent travellers from leaving the country with confidence," says Kellee Irwin, vice president, Orion Travel Insurance Company. "With CAA's Pre-Existing Condition Rider, even if you were recently prescribed a medication, as long as you've been taking the new medication for at least seven days before your departure date, you will be protected."

CAA's Adventurous Air Activities Rider provides optional coverage up to $5 million while parasailing or partaking in hot air balloon rides.

The riders will be available for purchase starting July 21st in South Central Ontario. For more information, visit a CAA retail store, call 1-800-437-8541 or go online. To learn more about pre-existing conditions, please visit http://www.caasco.ca/educateme.

