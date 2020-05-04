04.05.2020 16:07:00

C-Suite At The Open: Jeff Ruby, Chief Executive Officer, Newtopia Inc., tells his Company's Story. Filmed on April 27, 2020

TORONTO, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWtYVvdHrRI

The C-Suite At the Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.  Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.  To see the latest C-Suite At The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Newtopia Inc (TSXV: NEWU)

Newtopia is a telehealth-enabled habit change platform focused on disease prevention that delivers a 1:1 individualized approach by understanding social, psychological, and genetic insights. Our approach is proven to deliver value on investment for risk-bearing insurers in the form of reduced metabolic syndrome risk factors, medical claims savings and increased quality of life, productivity and morale for at-risk individuals. Our mission is to inspire people to live healthier. To learn more, visit newtopia.com.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

