C Spire working with Mississippi schools to offer free wireless data for approved learning sites

RIDGELAND, Miss., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire is working with Mississippi schools to offer free wireless data for approved learning sites for K-12 students as they prep for school from home during this time, it was announced Monday.

C Spire is working with Mississippi schools to offer free wireless data for approved learning sites for K-12 students as they prep for school from home during this time.

"During health emergencies, hurricanes, power outages and daily life, people depend on our wireless services," said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire's wireless division.  "We have a proven history of helping our customers and communities stay connected in times of need, and we've spent years preparing our networks, data centers and other services for situations like this one."

For more information about C Spire's response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and free wireless data for students, visit https://www.cspire.com/cms/wireless/cspire-cares-covid-19-relief/ and click on the C Spire Cares update.  For details on C Spire products and services, visit www.cspire.com.

About C Spire
C Spire provides a full suite of world-class, customer-inspired dedicated Internet, IP Voice, data, managed services, cloud services, value added resale and mobile communications to businesses and wireless, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access and related home services for consumers.  This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at twitter.com/cspire.

