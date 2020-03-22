22.03.2020 18:01:00

C Spire provides wireless customers extra high-speed data during Covid-19

RIDGELAND, Miss., March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire is providing eligible smartphone unlimited plans with an extra 25GB of high-speed data free and doubling the high-speed data up to an additional 25GB for customers on eligible prepaid plans through June 1 in response to the Covid-19 crisis, it was announced Sunday.

"We want to make it easier for our customers to stay connected with the important people in their lives, especially during this public health crisis," said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire's wireless division, noting that the changes should help more customers work from home and students learn online.

The company also is adding faster, safer ways to purchase products and manage their accounts at cspire.com with free, next-day delivery in most cases and expanded same-day curbside pickup at more stores.

For more information about C Spire's response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and how the company is bringing customers safer, quicker ways to stay connected, go to C Spire Cares.

About C Spire
C Spire provides a full suite of world-class, customer-inspired dedicated Internet, IP Voice, data, managed services, cloud services, value added resale and mobile communications to businesses and wireless, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access and related home services for consumers.  This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at twitter.com/cspire.

