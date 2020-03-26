26.03.2020 01:38:00

C Spire offers free same-day delivery in 11 Mississippi markets

RIDGELAND, Miss., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire is offering free same-day service at select retail stores in 11 Mississippi markets to ensure customer safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.  

"Communications are critical in times like these," said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire's wireless division.  "As the situation around COVID-19 changes, we're changing rapidly with it, adapting to serve our customers in the safest and most efficient way possible."

Caraway said the free same-day delivery is available in the Bay St. Louis, Clinton, D'Iberville, Flowood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Madison, Ocean Springs, Oxford and Tupelo markets with plans to add portions of Natchez, Brookhaven and McComb tomorrow.  For orders including a new device or totaling $100 or greater, the company will arrange for same day delivery to the customers' address. 

The company also offers free next-day shipping for most online orders and same day curbside pickup at a wider selection of C Spire retail locations.  You can find curbside pickup near you at cspire.com/curbside.  To learn about other ways C Spire is working to keep communities connected during COVID-19, go to cspirecares.com.

About C Spire
C Spire provides a full suite of world-class, customer-inspired dedicated Internet, IP Voice, data, managed services, cloud services, value added resale and mobile communications to businesses and wireless, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access and related home services for consumers.  This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at twitter.com/cspire.

C Spire (PRNewsFoto/C Spire) (PRNewsFoto/C Spire) (PRNewsFoto/C Spire) (PRNewsfoto/C Spire)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c-spire-offers-free-same-day-delivery-in-11-mississippi-markets-301030106.html

SOURCE C Spire

