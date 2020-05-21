21.05.2020 17:54:00

C Spire Business earns top IT industry rankings as MSP and solution provider

RIDGELAND, Miss., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire Business has recently received several top information technology (IT) industry honors, including its selection for the second consecutive year as the leading healthcare managed service provider in North America.

The business services division of Mississippi-based C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services firm, also was featured in industry listings published earlier this year as one of the leading IT solution and technology providers and professional consultants in the U.S. and Canada.

"Our team is very honored and proud to receive this recognition from some of the leading voices in the IT industry," said Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire Business.  "These selections show that our best practices, strategies and technologies are among the best in the world."

ChannelE2E ranked C Spire Business the No. 1 in healthcare managed services provider (MSP) in North America for the second consecutive year, and in the top ten for all vertical market MSPs, in its annual list of Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs. The list recognizes the world's 100 best managed services providers in healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing and other vertical markets.

C Spire Business is also featured in CRN's Tech Elite 250 for the 10th time, a listing comprised of IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada who have earned the highest level and number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors.

For a 7th year, CRN placed C Spire Business on its Managed Service Provider 500 list, which recognizes the top technology providers and consultants whose forward-thinking approaches to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel.

A leading executive in the division also was selected for CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list, which recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations.

Scottie A. Orr, vice president of enterprise sales at C Spire Business, was named to the list and shares the honor with other industry executives from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations.

About C Spire Business
C Spire Business is a managed solutions provider that brings together a team of specialized IT experts to deliver a wide range of technology services for your business. The business services division of C Spire collaborates with a firm's top executives to provide new ideas and technologies that their companies prepared for the future. From cloud services to VoIP, C Spire Business engineers work to offer customer- inspired IT solutions focused on individual company needs.

