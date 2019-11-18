+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
18.11.2019 09:10:00

C-RAD opens a new office in Shanghai, China

C-RAD is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in the high-tech district in Shanghai, China. C-RAD’s goal involves being closer to the customers and increasing customer service.

C-RAD’s new office in Shanghai will allow us to both, host our growing local organization and to invite customers to present C-RAD and our technology in our own facility.

"I am proud to set up our branch office in Shanghai.” says Kurt Wang, President C-RAD China, "C-RAD is committed to provide cutting edge surface tracking solution to our customers and an excellent service around the product. Among our Chinese customers are the top cancer centers and leading University affiliated hospitals right now. A growing demand for cancer care is driving the interest in our advanced surface tracking solutions. We are dedicated to work closely with our Chinese customers and follow the joint mission to give more Chinese cancer patients access to a world class treatment.”

Being closer to the customer will allow us to get direct feedback on our solutions and on each hospital’s workflow management. The aim involves making sure that the systems are used the best way for the ease of the practitioner, to ensure high precision and to eventually have better treatment results. This goes hand in hand with the comfort and safety of the patient, which is our top priority, as it will lead to a healthier patient after the treatment.

The new office is a great step as surface tracking is on its way to becoming the standard of care. We are working very hard to have the best solutions available, with user experience and workflow optimization as a focus. By working closely with our Chinese customers, they will be even more confident in offering successful treatments, allowing C-RAD to provide the best solutions and keep fighting cancer.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD (Shanghai) Medical Devices Co Ltd. In China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

For further information:
Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com

