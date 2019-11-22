<
22.11.2019 08:14:08

C-RAD has appointed Henrik Bergentoft as new CFO

Press release 2019-11-22

C-RAD today announces that Henrik Bergentoft has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2020.

Henrik has an extensive experience of leading positions within finance, primarily in publicly listed companies. He is currently CFO at MSAB (publ.), a position he has held for three years. Prior to that, he has held positions as CFO and Finance Director at Aerocrine AB, Nordkom AB, and ContextVision AB. Henrik holds a master’s degree in International Business from the Uppsala University.

"We are pleased to welcome Henrik to our management team as our CFO. Henriks’s very broad financial experience will be of great value for C-RAD as the company enters a new phase of growth. I am very much looking forward to work closely with Henrik to execute our growth strategy” says Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB.

"I am very excited joining C-RAD to support the growth journey ahead, as well as being part of a company with important contribution to cancer treatment”, says Henrik Bergentoft.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD (Shanghai) Medical Device Co Ltd in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

For further information:
Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com

