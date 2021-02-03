C-RAD and WITH-GLOBAL engage in a partnership for the South Korean market

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WITH-Global is a distribution mainly active in the field of diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy. With a team of 27 employees WITH-Global has a strong focus on providing services to its customers reaching from consulting to maintenance and hospital network services. WITH-Global has obtained the distribution rights for C-RAD's positioning products and the HIT Laser systems.

Mr Joo Il Dong, Managing Director of WITH-Global comments, `'We are very excited to team up with C-RAD and to provide surface tracking to the Korean market. This will further grow our support in the Radiation Oncology community for Korea."

`'WITH-Global's extensive healthcare network will provide C-RAD a strong presence for existing customers and new customers in Korea. The ability to provide strong clinical support in Korea alongside the WITH-Global team will be instrumental to the ongoing success.'' says James Nguyen APAC Sales Director of C-RAD

C-RAD has multiple installations of its Catalyst and Sentinel products at leading cancer centers in South Korea. The South Korean market has approximately 70 radiation therapy centers and is one of the most developed healthcare markets in Asia.

"I am very pleased to announce the partnership with WITH-Global. We were looking for a partner, that has a strong sales organization, in combination with a clinical support team to provide excellent service to existing and future customers." says Tim Thurn, CEO and President of C-RAD AB, "Motion Management is on its way to become standard of care for advanced radiation therapy. The cutting-edge C-RAD solution provides the tools needed to support high precision treatments in an save and efficient radiation therapy workflow."

About WITH-Global

Established in 2014, WITH Global leads and provides Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Hospital Networking Systems alongside the Consulting and Maintenance Program to capital equipment. The philosophy of honesty and beyond satisfaction has led to strong relationships in the healthcare arena from Diagnostic Imaging and Radiation Oncology.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

