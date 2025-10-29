C.H. Robinson Worldwide Aktie 2311498 / US12541W2098
29.10.2025 23:55:47
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $162.98 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $97.22 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.
Excluding items, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $170.29 million or $1.40 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 10.9% to $4.136 billion from $4.644 billion last year.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $162.98 Mln. vs. $97.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $4.136 Bln vs. $4.644 Bln last year.
