C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $162.98 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $97.22 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $170.29 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.9% to $4.136 billion from $4.644 billion last year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $162.98 Mln. vs. $97.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $4.136 Bln vs. $4.644 Bln last year.