C.A.R. asks HUD and FHA to reduce mortgage insurance premiums to provide greater homeownership opportunities

01.04.2021 00:58:00
LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement in response to the Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) announcement this week on the state of the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Mutual Mortgage Insurance (MMI) Fund:
"C.A.R. continues to support the steps that HUD and the FHA have taken during the COVID-19 crisis to help housing and struggling homeowners during the pandemic," said C.A.R. President Dave Walsh, vice president and manager of the Compass San Jose office. "Recognizing that the FHA plays a pivotal role in providing housing opportunities for families throughout California, C.A.R., for years, has asked the FHA to lower the mortgage insurance premium. Doing so will provide greater homeownership opportunities and ensure that homebuyers using FHA loans are not overpaying for their mortgages."
As the nation moves beyond this crisis, C.A.R. will continue to ask HUD and the FHA to reduce the mortgage insurance premium so that the recovery is equitable for all who want to attain homeownership while interest rates continue to hover at historic lows."
Leading the way... ® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.
SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)
