17.01.2020 16:48:00

C.A. Fortune Announces National Sales Agency Partnership with KIND®

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, a consumer brands sales and marketing agency, announced its newest sales agency partnership with KIND Snacks (KIND®), the industry leader in nutritious and tasty snacks. The partnership officially took effect on November 1, 2019.

In 2004, KIND was born out of its founder's desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient. What began as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of a new healthier snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions. KIND's recipes always lead with nutrient-dense, premium ingredients like nuts, seeds, whole grains and fruit, which are recommended for a healthy diet.

"We are honored & humbled to welcome KIND into the C.A. Fortune family," said Tyler Lowell, Managing Partner and CEO of C.A. Fortune. "Our cultures align seamlessly as privately held companies focused on innovation, business moxie and exceeding customer expectations." 

C.A. Fortune, founded in 1983, offers a continuum of services including sales management, retail activation, business intelligence, creative/marketing, and more.

"We're thrilled to join forces with C.A. Fortune. Their boutique approach paired with the grit and dedication used to drive success for their clients drew us in, and the personal, no-ego attitude is what convinced us that this would be the right fit," said Doug Behrens, President and Chief Customer Officer at KIND. "We have no doubt that this partnership will be mutually beneficial for both parties."

Built to help consumer brands increase their presence in conventional, natural, and online channels nationwide, C.A. Fortune will leverage this expertise to assist the KIND business in their growth nationwide.

About C.A. Fortune
Founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune is a leading, privately held, full-service consumer brands sales and marketing agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — from brand incubation, client development, sales management, marketing and branding, insights, retail services and more. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country.

To learn more, visit www.CAFortune.com.

About KIND Healthy Snacks
Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder's desire to create a snack that was healthy and tasty, wholesome and convenient. What began as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of a new healthier snacking category. Today, KIND has a family of more than 80 snacks that offer solutions for a variety of occasions.

Its recipes use nutrient-dense, premium ingredients like nuts, seeds, whole grains and fruit, which are recommended for a healthy diet. All snacks are gluten-free, do not contain genetically engineered ingredients and are not sweetened with sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Kindness has always been at the core of its business. KIND was founded with a social mission, the KIND Movement, which celebrates and inspires kindness. Today, the Movement is brought to life through the brand and The KIND Foundation. To learn more about KIND, KIND Bars and to join our Movement, visit kindsnacks.com.

Media Contact:

Kait Benetz
Kait.Benetz@cafortune.com
312.442.7223

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ca-fortune-announces-national-sales-agency-partnership-with-kind-300988631.html

SOURCE C.A. Fortune

