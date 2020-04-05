05.04.2020 14:00:00

byte Becomes an A+ Accredited Business by the BBB

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Better Business Bureau of Los Angeles today announced that byte has become an Accredited Business receiving an A+ rating. byte is a Los Angeles-based company that gives customers access to at-home invisible aligners, delivering professional results in half the time and cost of traditional methods.

"The team at byte has gone above and beyond to demonstrate the company's commitment to trust and earn BBB accreditation," said Steve McFarland, President & CEO of BBB of Los Angeles & Silicon Valley. "That means fulfilling its promises, delivering a proven product backed by science, always putting their customers first and standing by what they do."

An accredited business meets BBB's standards and commits to making a good faith effort to resolve all consumer complaints. Accredited businesses display the BBB seal, which helps them stand out in the marketplace and signals to consumers that they are reputable.

"Everyone deserves to own their smile and we're helping people get their best smile at home, in less time and at a fraction of the cost," said Neeraj Gunsagar, President of byte.

Gunsagar continues: "We share the BBB's mission of upholding marketplace trust. Every treatment is orthodontist directed and monitored remotely, and backed by a lifetime guarantee. We're proud of our Accreditation status and A+ rating and will work hard to maintain this differentiation."

Learn more about BBB Accreditation Standards.

About BYTE
byte is the #1 rated, doctor-driven leader disrupting the dental industry by giving customers access to at-home invisible aligners that deliver professional results in half the time and cost of traditional methods. Headquartered in Los Angeles, byte's nationwide network of licensed orthodontists and dentists oversee every treatment plan. At under $85 per month, byte has found a way to make the inaccessible, accessible—providing an easy, convenient and affordable way to upgrade your smile. For more information on byte, visit: http://www.byteme.com

About BBB
For 107 years, the nonprofit Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2018, people turned to BBB more than 173 million times for BBB Business Profiles on nearly 5.4 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. There are 100 local independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB of Los Angeles and Silicon Valley.

SOURCE byte

