Bystronic Aktie
25.04.2023 19:00:07

Bystronic AG: Annual General Meeting approves all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

Bystronic
626.26 CHF -5.63%
Bystronic AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Bystronic AG: Annual General Meeting approves all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

25.04.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Annual General Meeting approves all motions proposed by the Board of Directors
 
  • Annual General Meeting approves all motions
  • Shareholders approve dividend of CHF 12.00 per class A registered share and CHF 2.40 per class B registered share
  • Felix Schmidheiny and Eva Zauke elected as new members of the Board of Directors
  • Heinz O. Baumgartner confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers elected as new auditors
  • General revision of the Articles of Association approved

Zurich, April 25, 2023 At todays Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Bystronic AG approved the motions of the Board of Directors. In particular, the distribution of a dividend of CHF 12.00 per class A registered share and CHF 2.40 per class B registered share was approved.

Jacob Schmidheiny stepped down after 46 years on the Board of Directors 30 years as Chairman for reasons of age. The Board of Directors thanks Jacob Schmidheiny for his successful work and the excellent cooperation.

The shareholders elected all other members of the Board of Directors for a further term of office of one year and confirmed Heinz O. Baumgartner as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Felix Schmidheiny and Eva Zauke were elected as new members. Urs Riedener and Robert F. Spoerry were also confirmed as existing members of the Compensation Committee. Inge Delobelle was newly elected to the committee.

The shareholders approved the maximum total compensation of the Board of Directors for the term of office until the Annual General Meeting 2024 as well as the maximum total amount for the compensation of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2024. In an advisory vote, the Compensation Report 2022 was also approved.

In line with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the shareholders elected PricewaterhouseCoopers as new auditors for the 2023 financial year.

The shareholders also approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to revise the Articles of Association of Bystronic AG in order to implement the requirements of the reform of Swiss company law, which came into force on January 1, 2023.

For queries:
Investor Relations
Beat Neukom
Chief Financial Officer   
Telephone +41 62 956 40 79   
investor@bystronic.com 

Media Relations
Michael Präger
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
Mobile +41 79 870 01 43
michael.praeger@bystronic.com

About Bystronic
Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.

Bystronics operational headquarters are located in Niederönz (Switzerland). Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin, Shanghai, and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.

Disclaimer
This media release has been published in German and English. Should the English translation differ from the German original, the wording of the German version shall prevail.

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Bystronic AG
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 79 637 46 33
E-mail: investor@bystronic.com
Internet: ir.bystronic.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1615505

 
End of News EQS News Service

1615505  25.04.2023 CET/CEST

