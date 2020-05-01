Byron Allen's Feeding America® Comedy Festival To Air On NBC Network Sunday Night May 10th

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen'sAllen Media Group television production division – Entertainment Studios – proudly announces a network broadcast and live-streaming comedy event to support and raise money for America's largest hunger-relief organization, Feeding America®.

Co-produced by the Funny Or Die entertainment brand and comedy studio, this comedy event to support Feeding America® will now air nationwide on the NBC broadcast television network and will be simulcast on the Allen Media Group television networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel, The event will also live-stream on Allen's free streaming service app Local Now from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm (ET) on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Dozens of today's comedy icons will contribute pre-recorded comedy segments to live-stream during the two-hour event. Some of the comedians that have committed to participating in this comedy event include: Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Jim Gaffigan, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Marlon Wayans, and many more.

All viewers tuning in to this live-streaming comedy event will be encouraged to contribute/volunteer/donate here: www.feedingamerica.org/comedyfest

"In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 10th," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chair/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. "Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

"There's nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. "We're honored to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they're doing to make sure there is food on everyone's table."

"The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people's household budgets," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks. "Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work."

About Entertainment Studios / Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 15 U.S. Big-Four network affiliate broadcast television stations and nine 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios will add its tenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2020. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW AVOD streaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 64 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: www.entertainmentstudios.com

About Local Now

Local Now is a streaming service that is changing the way Americans get news about their communities. Powered by The Weather Channel and content partners, Local Now delivers real-time, local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information through unique technology that transmits localized information to more than 230 markets across the United States. Local Now delivers the same information seen in a 30 to 60-minute local news broadcast segment, on-demand and in a fraction of the time. Local Now is available across a portfolio of OTT, mobile, and TV platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Xumo, MobiTV, fuboTV, Plex, DISH, Altice, iOS, and Android. For more information, visit: www.localnow.com

About NBC Entertainment

NBC Entertainment develops and schedules the network's primetime, late night and daytime programming. NBC's quality programs and balanced lineup have earned the network critical acclaim, numerous awards and ratings success. NBC has won the last six September-September 52-week seasons in the 18-49 demo, and for the 2018-19 season, also ranked #1 counting entertainment programs only, scripted programs only and alternative programs only.

NBC has earned more Emmy Awards than any network in television history. NBC's 2019-20 drama slate is highlighted by pop culture phenomenon "This Is Us," second-year hit series "Manifest" and "New Amsterdam"; the Windy City trifecta of "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D."; the record-breaking 21st season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," James Spader-starrer "The Blacklist," "Blindspot" and "Good Girls," as well as new additions "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" and "Council of Dads." NBC's current comedy lineup includes the final season of "Will & Grace," "Superstore," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and newcomers "Perfect Harmony" and "Indebted." Unscripted series for NBC include four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition hit "The Voice," perennial #1 most-watched summer series "America's Got Talent" and its winter companion "America's Got Talent: The Champions," summer hit series "Songland," four-time Emmy nominee "American Ninja Warrior," "Ellen's Game of Games," the Melissa McCarthy-led "Little Big Shots," "The Titan Games," "World of Dance," "Making It," "Hollywood Game Night" and "The Wall."

In late night, NBC regularly delivers #1 broadcast results with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "Saturday Night Live" and its newest entry in the daypart, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh." NBC daytime's "Days of our Lives" consistently ranks among daytime's top programs in the valuable women 18-34 category. The five-time Emmy Award-winning NBC.com streams full episodes and provides original content for NBC entertainment shows online and through apps for mobile and tablet devices.

About Funny Or Die

Funny Or Die is a premiere entertainment brand and comedy studio that creates award-winning comedy. Known for its celebrity driven and topical content, Funny Or Die reaches a global audience of more than 40 million people, and is the #1 comedy brand on both Facebook and Twitter. Funny Or Die's Emmy Award-winning long-form division produces shows like the critically-acclaimed Brockmire for IFC, Emmy nominated Billy on the Street, the Peabody award-winning American Vandal for Netflix, the Emmy nominated Sarah Silverman series I Love You, America for Hulu and No Activity for CBS All Access. Funny Or Die produced two feature films, "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" for Netflix, and "Impractical Jokers: The Movie," which is in theatres now. FOD also makes award-winning TV commercials and Branded Content for all verticals and many Fortune 500 Companies from soft drinks to automobiles and toilet paper.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. For more information, visit: www.feedingamerica.org

SOURCE Entertainment Studios, Inc.