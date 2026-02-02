Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’188 0.3%  SPI 18’220 0.3%  Dow 48’892 -0.4%  DAX 24’539 0.9%  Euro 0.9164 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’948 1.0%  Gold 4’865 -9.6%  Bitcoin 64’918 0.4%  Dollar 0.7697 0.0%  Öl 70.7 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Aktien von Glencore und Rio Tinto im Blick: Konzerne wollen wohl Frist für Fusionsgespräche verlängern
Apples iPhone ohne Case nutzen - Das spricht dafür und dagegen
Givaudan-Aktie: Feuerwehreinsatz in Werk in Vernier GE
Rückruf bei Danone: Bestimmte Babynahrung in Deutschland betroffen
Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Suche...
eToro entdecken

BYD Company Aktie 4673643 / US05606L1008

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.02.2026 06:07:19

BYD January Vehicle Production, Sales Drop; Stock Down

BYD Company
10.50 EUR -3.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Chinese automaker BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY, 1211.HK) reported Monday lower production and sales volume in the month of January.

In Hong Kong, the shares were losing around 8 percent, trading at HK$90.100.

In January, total production volume fell 29.13 percent to 232,358 vehicles from 327,864 vehicles last year. New energy vehicle declined 29.1 percent year-over-year to 232,358 units.

Passenger vehicle's production dropped 29.6 percent to 227,835 units. The production of Battery electric vehicle plunged 35.7 percent, and Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle fell 25.2 percent.

However, Commercial vehicle prouction climbed 11.60 percent with 54.6 percent growth in Bus production.

In the month, sales volume totaled 210,051 units, down 30.1 percent from 300,538 units a year ago.

New energy vehicle sales fell 30.11 percent to 210,051 units. Passenger vehicle sales were down 30.7 percent, Battery electric vehicle sales were down 33.6 percent, and Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales fell 28.5 percent.

Sales of commercial vehicle grew 10.78 percent with 54.6 percent growth in bus sales.