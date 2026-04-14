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BYD Company Aktie 4673643 / US05606L1008

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14.04.2026 23:41:47

BYD Is Set To Open Its First EV Factory In Hungary

BYD Company
12.00 EUR -0.83%
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(RTTNews) - BYD has revealed plans to set up a new electric vehicle production facility in Szeged, which will be the company's first manufacturing plant for passenger cars in Europe.

This cutting-edge factory will be built in stages and is projected to generate thousands of jobs, help local suppliers, and enhance the regional economy. It'll feature automated production lines and leverage BYD's global manufacturing expertise.

The choice of Hungary was influenced by its solid automotive history, its central location in Europe, and its well-established infrastructure. This new plant is likely to boost cooperation between China and Hungary through sharing technology and fostering innovation.

BYD has been making strides in Europe, with over 230 retail locations in 19 countries and a lineup that includes the BYD HAN, TANG, ATTO 3, SEAL, and DOLPHIN. They're also gearing up to roll out more models in the coming year.

This factory fits into BYD's larger strategy to speed up electric vehicle adoption across Europe while pushing its global growth, all part of the company's mission to promote cleaner energy and cut down emissions.