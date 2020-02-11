BX3 Names Three New Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BX3 , a business advisory and capital raising firm, is excited to announce the promotion of its newly named partners, listed below:

Adnan Akhand

Adnan Akhand , BX3's VP of accounting, handles an array of matters for both the firm and external clients. On the BX3 side, Adnan handles the firm's internal operations, such as back-office functions, office space, and the firm's payroll and benefits. For clients, he handles accounting and tax matters; but in reality, much of his work goes beyond what's on his label.

Given the startup status of many BX3 clients, Adnan finds himself wearing many hats, often veering into job functions that typically fall into the wheelhouse of a consultant — or an outsourced CFO. When onboarding a new project, he sits down with the team to figure out the best path to scalability. Whether that's figuring out employee benefits, operational considerations such as rent, and projected revenue vis-à-vis capital runway, he outlines financial playbooks to guide companies for the next few years. Having accurate numbers in hand in turn creates peace of mind among would-be investors.

Adnan holds a bachelor's in accounting from Eastern Connecticut State University and a master's in international finance from Northeastern University. Outside of accounting, Adnan enjoys taking in all of the cultural opportunities of New York, including the cinema. Give him the line of a movie, he says, and he'll be able to tell you the name in ten seconds flat.

Joseph "Jay" Arcata, III

A versatile attorney and business advisor, Jay Arcata leads BX3 Consulting , a division of BX3 comprised of a team of highly experienced professionals across a wide swath of business verticals spanning tax, accounting, marketing and public relations, graphic design, and outsourced C-suite services . Jay joined BX3 after having spent more than a dozen years practicing law; most recently, as a partner at one of the largest law firms in Connecticut. Jay's legal practice focused on litigation, technology and business law. Jay also served as outside general counsel to a number of startups and emerging technology companies while in private practice, and regularly appears in publications commenting on the convergence of technology and the law.

In addition to his law firm experience, Jay has also held various management and leadership positions in the insurance industry in the areas of claims, operations and underwriting.

Jay successfully tried more than a dozen cases to conclusion as a practicing attorney and more recently, served as transitionary CEO for a high-profile initial coin offering (ICO) project, where he was able to combine his legal and business background to guide the project back on track. Clients turn to Jay as a trusted advisor or "fixer," given his multidisciplinary experience and savvy.

Jay holds a bachelor's in political science from Providence College, and a juris doctorate from Quinnipiac University School of Law.

Jay is active in the community, serving on the board of directors at Hartford's Camp Courant , the oldest and largest free summer camp in the country, as well as on the dean's Advisory Board at Quinnipiac University School of Law. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing, skiing and listening to his collection of vintage vinyl.

Carol Lin Vieira

As VP of marketing and communications, Carol Lin Vieira is a seasoned public relations and marketing professional with a strong track record of securing appearances, awards, and placing articles, expert quotes, and other thought leadership content in top-tier news outlets including Forbes, Fortune, Fox News, and the Wall Street Journal. She has worked across numerous industries including healthcare, blockchain, consumer goods, non-profits, science, tech, and tax, and has won multiple awards in the PR industry.

Carol Lin joined BX3 to help startups and midsize companies grow by amplifying their brand within the marketplace, developing impactful content, and connecting them with media and influencers who can help contextualize and convey their messages to key audiences.

In her previous role, she led communications and content marketing efforts — including helping to launch Restaurant Insider, a digital publication for the restaurant industry — for top restaurant SaaS POS provider Upserve , which in 2018 was a finalist for the Content Marketing Institute 's Content Marketing Launch of the Year.

She holds a bachelor's in English from the University of Virginia and resides in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. As a mother of three young children, Carol Lin spends a lot of time watching youth soccer, discussing Star Wars canon, and researching memes on Reddit.

"We are fortunate to have the absolute best projects out there, with the best founders, who entrust us with their hopes and dreams for one reason, and one reason only: They believe in us and our people," says Mike Minihan, managing partner, BX3. "When BX3 started, I knew there were three people who needed to be on the team for us to succeed, and I am humbled that they were all willing to join me in building something much bigger. They are my partners already, but today, we make it official by welcoming Carol Lin, Adnan, and Jay to the partnership."

About BX3

We are passionate professionals with decades of combined experience in finance, investment banking, marketing, accounting, tax, and law. At BX3, we use our expertise to raise funds and provide the necessary tools and framework to turn ideas into successful businesses across a variety of sectors. We work exclusively with clients and partners who reflect our core principles of collaboration, ethics, and transparency. BX3 is headquartered in New York.

BX3 media contact:

Anne Szustek Talbot

BX3

anne@bx3.io

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bx3-names-three-new-partners-301002772.html

SOURCE BX3