03.03.2025 07:30:00
BW Offshore: Ex dividend USD 0.14 today
The shares in BW Offshore Limited will trade ex dividend USD 0.14 per share as from today, 3 March 2025.
Dividend payment to shareholders will be on or about 11 March 2025.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 3 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
|
|
|
Analysen zu BW Offshore Ltd Registered Shs
