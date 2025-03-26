Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.03.2025 07:45:00

BW Offshore: Closing of the sale of the FPSO BW Pioneer

Closing of the sale of the FPSO BW Pioneer

Reference is made to the announcement dated 12 March 2025, in which BW Offshore Limited ("BW Offshore”) announced its agreement to sell the FPSO BW Pioneer for USD 125 million to a subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR).

Following the close of the transaction, BW Offshore has received the initial payment of USD 100 million. The remaining balance is expected before end of Q2 2025 when certain contractual obligations are met. The two parties have also signed a five-year reimbursable O&M contract, under which BW Offshore will continue to provide operations and maintenance services.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 2 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act