Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'154 -0.9%  SPI 14'535 -0.8%  Dow 37'711 0.0%  DAX 16'547 -0.9%  Euro 0.9352 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'442 -0.6%  Gold 2'036 0.3%  Bitcoin 39'397 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8521 0.0%  Öl 79.2 0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Geberit3017040DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Top News
Ausblick: Delta Air Lines stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Schaffner-Aktie: Schaffner wird SIX verlassen
Altmanscher Z-Faktor: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen besteht eine hohe Insolvenzgefahr
UBS-Aktie: UBS schlägt Gail Kelly für Position im Verwaltungsrat vor
Ausblick: Bank of America legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
BW Energy Aktie [Valor: 52301177 / ISIN: BMG0702P1086]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.01.2024 06:30:00

BW Energy: Q4 2023 trading update 

finanzen.net zero BW Energy-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BW Energy
26.75 NOK -0.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Q4 2023 trading update 

BW Energy, as the operator of the Dussafu Marine licence in Gabon and the Golfinho cluster offshore Brazil, provides an update on its operations and development. The Company will publish financial figures for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on Wednesday, 28 February 2024.  

Gross production from the operated assets was 3,031,000 barrels of oil in the?fourth quarter of 2023. This includes production from the Tortue and Hibiscus fields in the Dussafu licence (73.5% working interest) and the first full quarter of production from the Golfinho field after assuming 100% ownership in August.  

DUSSAFU 

Gross production from the Dussafu licence averaged 22,500 barrels of oil per day in the?quarter, amounting to a total gross production of 2,073,000 million barrels of oil for the period. Production was impacted by the previously communicated electrical issues affecting the ESPs’ (electrical submersible pumps) on the Hibiscus field. BW Energy completed two liftings in the quarter, one in October of approximately 960,000 barrels at a realised price of USD 90 per barrel and one in December of approximately 720,000 barrels at USD 75 per barrel. 

BW Energy’s share of gross production was approximately 1.3 million barrels of oil. The net sold volume, which is the basis for revenue recognition in the financial statement, was approximately 1.86 million barrels including 187,000 barrels of state profit oil with an over-lift position of 228,000 barrels at the end of the period. 

The Company has committed all necessary resources on identifying and resolving the electrical integrity issues affecting the ESPs. Currently, the DHBM-6H well is producing on natural flow. The DHBM-4H well is producing on ESP following completion of a workover and ESP changeout, and preparations are ongoing for restarting DHBM-3H well following a similar process. The programme of diagnosis, repair and replacement of the ESPs is well underway. 

GOLFINHO 

Gross production from the Golfinho field averaged 10,400 barrels of oil per day in the fourth quarter, amounting to a total production of 958,000 barrels in the period. There were two liftings in the quarter, one in November of 521,500 barrels at a realised price of USD 84 per barrel and the second in December of 500,000 barrels at USD 77 per barrel, with remaining inventory of approximately 325,000 barrels at the end of the period 

OTHER ITEMS 

BW Energy had a cash balance of approximately USD 194 million on 31 December 2023, compared to USD 197.6 million on 30 September 2023. The decrease reflects the net impact from oil sold in the period and investments, primarily related the ongoing Hibiscus Ruche field development. The Company had a total drawn debt balance of USD 380 million as of 31 December 2023 including the Golfinho prepayment facility. 

For further information, please contact: 

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76 ir@bwenergy.no ? 

About BW Energy: 

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 546 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2023, when including the Golfinho Clusters. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act? 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe schauen Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, auf das Jahr 2024. Werden Zinssenkungen und Konjunkturerholung das bestimmende Thema in diesem Jahr sein?
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über die US-Wahlen und welchen Effekt diese auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11.01.24 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
11.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Ohne Konjunkturabschwung keine Zinswende
11.01.24 Short-Term Options in Commodities: Potential Benefits and Applications
11.01.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 11.01.2024
11.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: M&A – Lukrative Deals/Chip-Industrie – Grosse Wende voraus
11.01.24 SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
11.01.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
05.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Uber
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'594.68 19.94 GXSSMU
Short 11'840.05 13.87 SMIUBU
Short 12'293.63 8.86 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'153.62 11.01.2024 16:31:56
Long 10'720.00 19.23
Long 10'480.00 12.85
Long 10'016.73 8.86 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin gibt Gewinne teils wieder ab: US-Börsenaufsicht genehmigt Bitcoin-Fonds
Diese fünf Ölaktien dürften mit Rekorddividenden aufwarten
UBS-Aktie schwächelt: CS-Wertpapiergeschäft in China findet offenbar einen internationalen Bieter
Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich stark
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Kursziele gesenkt: Warum Nestlé und Barry Callebaut von Analysten abgestraft werden
Das richtige Timing: Zu welchen Zeiten sich der Kauf von Bitcoin & Co. lohnt
Nestlé-Aktie im Minus: Nestlé steckt Millionen-Dollar-Betrag in den Ausbau einer Kaffeefabrik in Vietnam
Michael Saylor veräussert MicroStrategy-Aktien im Millionenwert: Erfüllung persönlicher Verpflichtungen und verstärkter Kauf von Bitcoin
Komax senkt Umsatz und Margenprognose für 2023 - Gewinnwarnung lässt Komax-Aktie einbrechen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit