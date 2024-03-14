Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’710 -0.7%  SPI 15’373 -0.1%  Dow 38’906 -0.4%  DAX 17’942 -0.1%  Euro 0.9620 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’993 -0.2%  Gold 2’162 -0.6%  Bitcoin 62’632 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8835 0.6%  Öl 85.1 1.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Life1485278Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156On113454047Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Novo Nordisk129508879Holcim1221405Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Top News
Europäische Krypto-Euphorie: VanEck prognostiziert wachsendes Interesse
Molecular Partners-Aktie: Molecular Partners 2023 tief in den roten Zahlen - Finanzierung bis weit ins Jahr 2026 gesichert
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Bitcoin auf All-Time-High - Quantencomputing besser als KI?
Robinhood-Aktie mit Kursrally: Zweistellige Handelsvolumina-Zuwächse
Bumerang-Bewerbung: So gelingt der Schritt zum alten Arbeitgeber
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

BW Energy Aktie [Valor: 52301177 / ISIN: BMG0702P1086]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.03.2024 22:00:00

BW Energy: Mandatory Notifications of Trade and Disclosure of Shareholding

finanzen.net zero BW Energy-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BW Energy
26.45 NOK -1.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

BW Energy: Mandatory Notifications of Trade and Disclosure of Shareholding

Reference is made to the announcement published by BW Offshore Limited ("BW Offshore") on 30 March 2023.

BW Offshore has today settled a Total Return Swap ("TRS”) agreement with financial exposure to 260,515 shares in BW Energy Limited ("BW Energy") at NOK 26.57 per share. Following the transaction, BW Offshore holds no financial instrument with exposure to BW Energy shares.

Please refer to the attached notification of trading for further details.

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2024.

This information is published in accordance with the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19, section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and the Oslo Rule Book II, as well as in accordance with Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividendenaktien | BX Swiss TV

Dividenden- Aristokraten oder Dividenden- Könige – welche Unternehmen haben das erreicht?
Und was heisst es eigentlich eine Aristokrat oder Dividendenkönig zu sein – wann erreicht ein Unternehmen diesen Status?

Im heutigen Interview mit Tim Schäfer schauen wir uns genau diese Aktien an. Welche Unternehmen verdienen es diesen Title zu tragen?
Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) ausserdem, wann Aktien spannend für ihn sind in Bezug auf Geld- oder Sachdividende. Und ….. es bleibt spannend bis zum Schluss …. – was macht Tim mit den Cash-Dividenden – Reinvestieren oder anderweitig anlegen?

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Dividendentitel – welche Aktien sind interessant?

Inside Trading & Investment

12:28 Julius Bär: 10.70% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
09:42 SMI setzt Gewinnserie fort
09:39 UBS KeyInvest: Dividenden – Ertragreiche Strategie/Microsoft – Auf Wolke 7
09:22 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison setzt Akzente
08:00 Dividendentitel – welche Aktien sind interessant?
13.03.24 Börse Aktuell – Willkommen 18.000-Punkte-Marke
13.03.24 Can We Get a Repeat of Record-Setting U.S. Energy Exports in 2024?
12.03.24 Flughafen Zürich wieder im Aufwind?
12.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’163.17 19.84 13SSMU
Short 12’415.99 13.85 SSZM2U
Short 12’904.19 8.73 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’710.27 14.03.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’300.00 19.27
Long 10’948.91 13.53 SSRM9U
Long 10’540.00 8.77
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Wahn 2024: Neue Coins fluten den Markt - welche haben Potenzial?
Riesiger Verlust: Meyer Burger schreibt tiefrote Zahlen - Meyer Burger-Valoren fallen zweistellig
Swiss Life steigert den Gewinn und bezahlt mehr Dividende - Swiss Life-Aktie wird dennoch abgestraft
VW-Aktie von China-Sorgen belastet: Volkswagen im abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr mit Plus bei Umsatz und operativem Gewinn
Tom Lee erwartet Bitcoin-Kurssteigerung auf 150'000 US-Dollar bis zum Jahresende
Galderma treibt Börsengang voran
Stadler Rail macht nach Rückschlag wieder mehr Gewinn im 2023 - Aktie dennoch im Minus
Geberit-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Geberit steigert 2023 operativen Gewinn leicht und erhöht Dividende
Rheinmetall-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Rheinmetall steigert Gewinn kräftig
Statt Super Micro Computer-Aktie - Bei diesen vier KI-Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grösseres Potential

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit