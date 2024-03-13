|
13.03.2024 22:00:00
BW Energy: Mandatory Notifications of Trade and Disclosure of Shareholding
BW Energy: Mandatory Notifications of Trade and Disclosure of Shareholding
Reference is made to the announcement published by BW Offshore Limited ("BW Offshore") on 30 March 2023.
BW Offshore has today partially settled a Total Return Swap ("TRS”) agreement with financial exposure to 92,910 shares in BW Energy Limited ("BW Energy") at NOK 26.65 per share. Following the transaction, BW Offshore holds TRS agreements with underlying exposure to 260,515 BW Energy shares with expiry date 5 April 2024.
Please refer to the attached notification of trading for further details.
About BW Energy:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company’s assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2024.
This information is published in accordance with the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19, section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and the Oslo Rule Book II, as well as in accordance with Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu BW Energy Limited Registered Shs Unitary
Immobiliensanierung mit KI – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Martina Bühler von Scandens
Gebäudeanalysen und Sanierungsplanung – so einfach wie noch nie. Der Klimawandel gehört zu den grössten und dringendsten Herausforderungen unserer Zeit.
Martina Bühler, Head Marketing bei Scandens diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, wie Künstliche Intelligenz der Immobilienbranche hilft schnelle und einfache Renovierungsplanung zu ermöglichen.
Neben ihrer Tätigkeit beim ETH Spin-off spielt das Thema Nachhaltigkeit auch in dem von Martina Bühler gegründeten Verein: «Greenwishing» ein grosse Rolle.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Roche am 08.03.2024
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst leicht im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- DAX beendet Handel nach Sprung über 18'000-Punkte-Marke stabil -- Märkte in Fernost zum Schluss im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch verhalten im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex die 18'000-Punkte-Marke nur zeitweise erobern konnte. An der Wall Street gab es unterschiedliche Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte letztendlich leichter.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}