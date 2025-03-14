Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BW Energy Aktie [Valor: 52301177 / ISIN: BMG0702P1086]
BW Energy: Issuance of shares

BW Energy
2.38 EUR -0.21%
Issuance of shares

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published earlier today by BW Energy Limited ("BW Energy" or the "Company") regarding the settlement of RSUs by issuance of shares in the Company in order to settle RSUs under BW Energy's Long Term Incentive Program (LTIP).

Following the issuance of shares, there are 258,066,021 issued shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of USD 0.01, all of which have been validly and legally issued and fully paid.

For further information, please contact:

Brice Morlot, CFO BW Energy, ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


