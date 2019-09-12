12.09.2019 21:07:00

Buyer Beware: Flooded Vehicles Expected To Resurface In The Wake Of Hurricane Dorian

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from Carfax shows flood-damaged vehicles are resurfacing across the country, and increasingly in states where flooding may not be top of mind for car buyers. Carfax estimates there are 408,280 flood damaged vehicles on the roads nationwide, and that number will likely rise following Hurricane Dorian this month. Historically, about half the vehicles damaged by floods end up back on the market. It's a striking reminder to unsuspecting buyers to do their due diligence when used car shopping.

Vehicles reported as flood damaged by a state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), Canadian province, insurance companies and more are in use in every state, and these ten states have the most:

1.    Texas – 87,400

6.    Illinois – 15,600

2.    Florida – 28,900

7.    New Jersey – 12,600

3.    Kentucky – 24,900   

5.    L   8.    Louisiana – 11,500

4.    Pennsylvania – 19,800   

9.    California – 11,300

5.    North Carolina – 18,700

10.  New York – 11,000

"What's alarming about flooded cars is they are literally rotting from the inside out," said Carvana Vice President Jeff Miller. "In addition to the financial consequences, there are significant health and safety concerns. Water eats away at the mechanical parts, shorts the electrical system and can impact safety, compromising important features like airbags and anti-lock brakes. It's not also not uncommon to see dangerous mold and bacteria in the car."

"Our research tells us cars with a waterlogged history are everywhere," said Faisal Hasan, Carfax General Manager of Data. "The ramifications of water damage can haunt unsuspecting buyers for years. Used car buyers need to be vigilant about checking for the warning signs of flood damage no matter what part of the country they live in. Make sure you do your due diligence; take it for a test drive, have a professional inspect it and check the vehicle history report."

To help protect consumers, Carfax is letting them check for reported flood damage free of charge at carfax.com/flood. We've also included a list of the 7 telltale signs of flooding:

  • A musty odor in the interior, which can sometimes be covered with a strong air-freshener
  • Upholstery or carpeting which is loose, new, stained or doesn't match
  • Damp carpets
  • Rust around doors, under the dashboard, on the pedals or inside the hood and trunk latches
  • Mud or silt in the glove compartment or under the seats
  • Brittle wires under the dashboard
  • Fog or moisture beads in the interior lights, exterior lights or instrument panel

    • Editor's note: Localized flooded vehicle statistics are available upon request. More tips on avoiding flood-damaged vehicles is available at https://www.carfax.com/press/resources/flooded-cars along with footage of a flood car being cleaned up and made to look cosmetically like a good used car.

    About Carfax
    Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, own and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by Carfax vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, Carfax provides exclusive services like Carfax Used Car Listings, myCarfax, Carfax History-Based Value and the flagship Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. Carfax owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Own, Sell – Show me the Carfax™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

    Carfax logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carfax)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buyer-beware-flooded-vehicles-expected-to-resurface-in-the-wake-of-hurricane-dorian-300917402.html

    SOURCE Carfax

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    14:49
    		Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
    13:30
    		Trump erwägt Lockerung der Iran-Sanktionen, Ölpreise verlieren deutlich
    13:00
    		UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Nestlé - Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
    09:38
    		Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
    09:11
    		SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
    11.09.19
    		Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Expedia Group Inc
    09.09.19
    		SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    17:15
    		Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
    16:10
    		Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
    06.09.19
    		Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
    mehr
    SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    ams-Aktien von neuen Apple-Produkten beflügeln
    Wall Street fester -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
    Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
    Schmolz+Bickenbach mit Gewinnwarnung: Erwartungen für Betriebsgewinn deutlich gesenkt - Aktie bricht ein
    Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
    Facebook-Währung Libra kann nur mit Finma-Bewilligung umgesetzt werden
    dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang und besserer Profitabilität
    Gewinnwarnung: Lalique rutscht zum Halbjahr in die roten Zahlen - Aktie unter Druck
    Romande Energie erleidet Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
    CS-Aktie höher: Credit Suisse ernennt Kinner Lakhani zum Strategie- und Entwicklungschef

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Wall Street fester -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
    Die heimische Börse gab am Donnerstag leicht nach. Nach der EZB-Sitzung zeigte sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt fester. Der US-Leitindex zieht an. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentieren sich uneins.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB