Bilia Ab Registered a Aktie [Valor: 36766980 / ISIN: SE0009921588]
21.03.2022 13:15:00

Buybacks of shares in Bilia AB during week 11, 2022

During the period between March 14-18, 2022 Bilia AB (LEI code 2138002GW5WN1UYZA032) has repurchased in total 248,933 own shares (ISIN SE0009921588 ) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company’s capital structure.

The share buybacks form a part of the buyback program of a maximum of 3,000,000 shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 500 M, which Bilia AB announced on
January 19, 2022. The buyback program, which runs between February 9, 2022 – April 7, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014 (”MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the ”Safe Harbour Regulation”). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company’s capital structure and the intention is to reduce Bilia’s share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Shares in Bilia AB have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average share price per day
(SEK)		Total daily transaction value (SEK)
2022-03-1446,239 129.4262 5,984,538
2022-03-1552,639127.40466,706,451
2022-03-1643,118132.32605,705,632
2022-03-1755,447133.74097,415,532
2022-03-1851,490132.91006,843,536

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea on behalf of
Bilia AB. Following the above acquisitions, Bilia AB holding of own shares as of
March 18, 2022 amounts to 8,444,695 shares. The total number of shares in Bilia AB amounts to 102,799,952.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

Gothenburg, March 21, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se 
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Es finden weitere Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland statt. Die Hoffnung auf positive Resultate sorgt für Erholungen an den Aktienmärkten. So entwickelte sich beispielsweise der DAX letzten Mittwoch etwa um 8% nach oben, was einen der stärksten Tage des Indexes überhaupt entsprach.

Die Handelswoche startete mit der Fortsetzung der Gespräche zwischen den beiden Konfliktparteien. Dies resultierte in einem positiven Start für die Märkte in Europa.

Wie sich die Entscheidung der FED bezüglich eines Zinsschrittes auf die Märkte auswirken wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es wird wird hierbei eher mit einer Anhebung des Zinses gerechnet. Welche Themen die Kurse in dieser Woche ausserdem beeinflussen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

