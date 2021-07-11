SMI 11’990 0.6%  SPI 15’409 0.4%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’688 1.7%  Euro 1 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’068 1.9%  Gold 1’809 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’958 3.0%  Dollar 0.9142 -0.1%  Öl 75.5 1.6% 
11.07.2021 13:07:00

'Buy Now, Pay Later' The Go-To Payment Method for Aussies

SYDNEY, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gone are the days when consumers only had the choice between cash or card when shopping. Over the past few years, Buy now pay later (BNPL) providers, like Zip, have well and truly captured the attention of Aussie consumers and the market continues to grow.

Buy Now Pay Later

According to Zip, Australian consumers are increasingly turning to BNPL as the service allows them to purchase goods or services and pay for them in instalments over a period of time. Unlike traditional credit cards, purchases made with most BNPL providers are interest free.

Data sourced from YouGov indicates that motivations to use BNPL include spreading the purchase over time, allowing shoppers to purchase something they might not otherwise be able to afford, helping to budget as well as interest free repayments.

Zip explains that BNPL allows customers to make large purchases without having to pay the entire amount upfront, which can help with cash flow.

The YouGov report also reveals that approximately 25 per cent of Australians have used a BNPL service and Zip says the high uptake has a lot to do with the ease and convenience of using these services. Zip Pay customers can add their Zip card to Apple Pay or Google Pay to pay for anything, as long as the store accepts contactless payments.

Customers can choose from flexible weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments, which are automatically direct debited from the payment method that was added in the initial sign up.

There is no denying the Buy now pay later (BNPL) industry has changed the payments landscape in Australia, allowing consumers to spend and budget in new and more convenient ways.

In addition to offering BNPL, Zip also offers business loans. To learn more about the products and review terms and conditions, contact Zip directly.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buy-now-pay-later-the-go-to-payment-method-for-aussies-301328385.html

SOURCE Zip Co

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

09.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
09.07.21 Marktüberblick: Banken unter Druck
09.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtstrend nimmt an Fahrt auf / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA weiter im Fokus
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Berkshire Hathaway-Chef Buffett wird kaum etwas seinen Kindern vererben
Ripple: Die Geschichte und Erfinder der Kryptowährung
Aktien-Token: Eine Kurzerklärung
KW 27: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Smartes Fahren: Tesla-Konkurrent NIO vergrössert China-Präsenz mit neuem Unternehmen
Allianz-Wirtschaftsberater El-Erian tritt Fed-Aussagen entgegen: "Inflation nicht vorübergehend"
Kein rentables Autogeschäft: Experte nennt Argumente für eine Tesla-Übernahme
Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Stadler könnte in Österreich Milliardenauftrag erhalten
BioNTech-Aktie kräftig im Plus: Auffrischungs-Impfung mit BioNTech/Pfizer-Vakzin wahrscheinlich erforderlich
Bus-Projekt: NEL erhält millionenschweren Auftrag aus London

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit