Buy Non-Medical Face Masks Where Available Online Now, Warns Long-Time Seller

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based Debrief Me® says those wondering where to buy non-medical, cloth face masks should search online now before stocks dwindle in light of government and the CDC's recent mask recommendations.

Online sellers are reportedly scrambling to stay in stock after the CDC's recent announcement advising the community use of non-medical face coverings, along with governments globally requiring the use of face masks in public. Long-time reusable face mask company, Debrief Me®, has advised those who have not yet purchased face masks online to do so now, due to unprecedented inventory shortages being seen today.

More information about American-owned Debrief Me®'s reusable, non-medical face masks can be found at: https://debriefme.com/ .

The company says the CDC's latest recommendations, and states such as New York now ordering the use of face masks or face cloth coverings in public, has sparked a significant increase in online traffic and searches for masks across the nation. While business has been booming, Debrief Me® says therein lies a potential issue of a shortage of non-medical masks during this critical time at the consumer level.

"We've been selling face masks for years online and what we are seeing now is a huge problem for most sellers in that they are just not able to keep up with production. Now with governments requiring non-medical face masks and the CDC highly advising them to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there is incredible pressure on those selling face masks online to keep up with this unprecedented demand," states Matt E Silver, Debrief Me®'s CEO.

The shortage of medical face masks, such as N95 and surgical shields, has been well documented since the pandemic began. These masks should be saved for healthcare professionals on the frontlines, Silver advocates, and because of this, consumers flocking to stores online in the hopes of purchasing non-medical masks are frequently seeing "Out of Stock" messages.

"We saw this pandemic coming, so our company has been essentially preparing for this over the last several years, developing products and adding to our line to ensure sufficient supply. Now with fashion companies and loads of businesses pivoting their productions to face masks only, without those established manufacturing connections and systems in place, a lot of them will struggle to keep up with inventory. This will, unfortunately, directly affect the public's access to now required face coverings, which is why we are saying the time is now to buy online," Silver continues.

DIY face masks have been popping up all over the internet, and Silver says while they offer a good alternative for those who cannot find options online, the public should be aware that not all masks are made equally.

"We highly encourage the use of face cloth coverings everywhere. If we all don't start covering up, we will not come out of this pandemic–no doubt about it. But people need to realize that face masks are not all made equally. If you are comfortable with making your own at home, absolutely do that. However, we want the public to know firstly that there are economical options still available online. Secondly, if you are going to wear reusable masks, please ensure you know how to properly clean them ," Silver emphasizes.

Currently, there is no official FDA guidance on how to properly reprocess or wash a face mask being used for consumer purposes only. Debrief Me® recommends that its face masks for regular consumer use are washed every day by hand with warm, soapy water, and air-dried.

Earlier this month, the company released its new Premium Everyday™ face mask, which utilizes a unique three-layer filtering system. According to Silver, this mask is the first of its kind to the US market, and is created from melt-blown, non-woven polypropylene and multi-layered moisture-treated fabric, helping to keep moisture and water in and toxins–such as dust, germs and allergens–out.

Those interested in learning more about Debrief Me®'s latest news and in stock face masks can visit the company's official website .

Debrief Me® helps health-conscious individuals who want to wake up feeling good every day.

By producing high-quality products that protect individual health, bring inner peace, and assist people in achieving daily clarity.

