SMI 11'348 -1.1%  SPI 14'940 -1.0%  Dow 33'665 0.3%  DAX 15'961 -0.2%  Euro 0.9745 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'292 -0.1%  Gold 1'946 0.3%  Bitcoin 24'062 0.3%  Dollar 0.9101 0.0%  Öl 77.1 0.3% 
GAM-Aktie: GAM-Investorengruppe lehnt Liontrust-Übernahmeangebot weiter ab
So schätzen die Analysten die EON-Aktie im Mai 2023 ein
Basilea-Aktie: Basilea kann sich über Meilensteinzahlungen von Pfizer in Millionenhöhe freuen
Novartis-Aktie: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wirbt um Anleger - Langfristig steigende Dividenden versprochen
Airbus-Aktie: Airbus hat im vergangenen Monat 63 Flugzeuge ausgeliefert - Weit hinter Auslieferungsziel
CoinAkties International Aktie [Valor: 59713519 / ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945]
08.06.2023 09:00:00

Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited and correction to number of own shares held by Company

Coinshares International
33.70 SEK 0.60%
08 June 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - As announced on 01 June 2023, the Board of Directors of Coinshares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, resolved to implement a share buy-back program and repurchase shares on Nasdaq Stockholm Market during the period 01 June 2023, up to and including 6 November 2023 in accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2023.

The Board of Directors’ resolution to implement the share buy-back program was made after the Board's review of the Company's capital structure and was implemented for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The share buy-back program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The Company today announces that share buy-backs of shares in the Company (ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945) have been effected as set forth below (aggregated level):

DateNumber of shares acquiredLowest price paid (SEK)Highest price paid (SEK)Volume weighted average (SEK)
02 June 20231,703 32.30 33.35 32.83
05 June 20231,229 33.50 33.65 33.58
07 June 20231,635 32.30 33.85 33.21
 4,567    

On 19 May 2023 the Company inadvertently duplicated the recording of its repurchase of 1,405 of the Company’s own shares. This resulted in an overstatement of the Company’s holdings by 1,405 shares in its press releases dated 23 May, 26 May, 31 May and 01 June 2023.

All share buy-backs have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm Market by the Company. Following the above repurchases and adjusting for the abovementioned correction, the Company's holding of own shares as of 08 June 2023 amounts to 595,526 shares. The total number of shares in CoinShares amounts to 68,135,425.

For a full break-down of repurchases made, please refer to the attached announcement.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe’s leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. The firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 BST on Thursday, 08 June 2023.

