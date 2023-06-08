Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited and correction to number of own shares held by Company

08 June 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - As announced on 01 June 2023, the Board of Directors of Coinshares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, resolved to implement a share buy-back program and repurchase shares on Nasdaq Stockholm Market during the period 01 June 2023, up to and including 6 November 2023 in accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2023.

The Board of Directors’ resolution to implement the share buy-back program was made after the Board's review of the Company's capital structure and was implemented for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The share buy-back program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The Company today announces that share buy-backs of shares in the Company (ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945) have been effected as set forth below (aggregated level):

Date Number of shares acquired Lowest price paid (SEK) Highest price paid (SEK) Volume weighted average (SEK) 02 June 2023 1,703 32.30 33.35 32.83 05 June 2023 1,229 33.50 33.65 33.58 07 June 2023 1,635 32.30 33.85 33.21 4,567

On 19 May 2023 the Company inadvertently duplicated the recording of its repurchase of 1,405 of the Company’s own shares. This resulted in an overstatement of the Company’s holdings by 1,405 shares in its press releases dated 23 May, 26 May, 31 May and 01 June 2023.



All share buy-backs have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm Market by the Company. Following the above repurchases and adjusting for the abovementioned correction, the Company's holding of own shares as of 08 June 2023 amounts to 595,526 shares. The total number of shares in CoinShares amounts to 68,135,425.

For a full break-down of repurchases made, please refer to the attached announcement.

About CoinShares

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 BST on Thursday, 08 June 2023.

