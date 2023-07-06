Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'107 -0.8%  SPI 14'633 -0.7%  Dow 34'289 -0.4%  DAX 15'815 -0.8%  Euro 0.9748 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'307 -1.0%  Gold 1'920 0.1%  Bitcoin 27'594 0.7%  Dollar 0.8975 -0.1%  Öl 76.4 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Temenos-Aktie: Temenos zieht Auftrag aus Mexico an Land
Legalpass: Finanzierung für Klage von Credit Suisse-Kleinaktionären gesichert
UBS-Aktie: UBS schliesst strategische Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Fintech
Trotz einiger "echter Siege": Analyst hält Tesla-Aktie für viel zu teuer
Gerresheimer-Aktie vorbörslich in Rot: Gerresheimer konnte in Q2 Umsatz steigern - Wachstum hat sich verlangsamt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864ams24924656Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Logitech2575132ABB1222171
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

CoinAkties International Aktie [Valor: 59713519 / ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.07.2023 09:00:00

Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited

Coinshares International
41.80 SEK -0.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

06 July 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - As announced on 01 June 2023, the Board of Directors of Coinshares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, resolved to implement a share buy-back program and repurchase shares on Nasdaq Stockholm Market during the period 01 June 2023, up to and including 6 November 2023 in accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2023.

The Board of Directors’ resolution to implement the share buy-back program was made after the Board's review of the Company's capital structure and was implemented for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The share buy-back program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The Company today announces that share buy-backs of shares in the Company (ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945) have been effected as set forth below (aggregated level):

Date Number of shares acquired Lowest price paid (SEK) Highest price paid (SEK) Volume weighted average (SEK)
29 June 2023 400 41.00 41.15 41.07
30 June 2023 2,255 40.10 42.00 41.76
03 July 2023 2,250 37.75 40.15 39.29
04 July 2023 1,933 41.50 41.90 41.74
05 July 2023 2,255 41.20 41.85 41.67
  9,093      

All share buy-backs have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm Market by the Company. Following the above repurchases, the Company's holding of own shares as of 06 July 2023 amounts to 975,275 shares. The total number of shares in CoinShares amounts to 68,135,425.

For a full break-down of repurchases made, please refer to the attached announcement.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe’s leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. The firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.  CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 BST on Thursday, 06 July 2023.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.