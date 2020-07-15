butter LONDON™ Expands its Nail Treatment Innovation Offering with the Launch of Jelly Preserve Nail Strengthening Treatment

ATLANTA, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, butter LONDON announced the launch of its latest product: Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment. Inspired by the skincare industry, the brand's new Jelly Preserve category features two sheer, jelly-like nail shades in the butter LONDON's signature 10-free formula designed to help revive the look of dry, brittle nails. The rebel spirited cosmetic and nail lacquer brand adds this exciting 2-in-1 formula to its luxe line of award-winning nail treatments, which includes a selection of nail primers, a cuticle balm, a cuticle exfoliator and award-winning topcoat and basecoat.

"What makes this new formula ground-breaking is that we were able to borrow some of the best skincare innovation processes and bring them to the nail care market," said Julie Campbell, General Manager butter LONDON and the innovator behind the new formula. "Adding a protective encapsulation coating to the active ingredients in Jelly Preserve helps make the ingredients more gentle and effective. Instead of activating all at once on the surface, the encapsulated coating protects the actives and release them slowly over time, thus enhancing the results."

Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment acts like a leave-in conditioner for the nails and truly takes 'nail polish' to the next level. Thanks to its nail-pampering formula and powered by encapsulated Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins, Vitamin E and Tea Tree Oil along with Hydrolyzed Keratin and Bamboo Extract, this multi-tasking nail care treatment helps deliver continuous nourishment to dry, peeling nails while working overtime to help repair damage caused by harsh nail formulas, gel or acrylic nails. Packaged in butter LONDON's sleek square nail lacquer bottle, Jelly Preserves features an innovative curved nail applicator so that you can easily achieve one swipe coverage of this sheer, vitamin-rich nail treatment.

"Our new Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatments are the perfect solution for those looking to restore nail health but desire a sheer wash of color at the same time," continues Campbell. "You can build the color as desired with one coat for an ultra-sheer look to three coats for a more opaque coverage. You can also reapply mid-week for quick and easy touch up."

Like all of butter LONDON's nail lacquer and nail treatments, the Jelly Preserve treatments are 10 Free: butter LONDON does not add formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, DBP, toluene, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, gluten or TPHP to any of its nail product formulas. Instead, the brand uses clean, Feel Good Beauty ingredients that swiftly strengthen and nourish the look of nails.

Jelly Preserve nail treatment is available in two, sheer nail shades and will retail at $18.



Strawberry Rhubarb Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment (formulated with nail-strengthening Calcium): A translucent, sheer pink nail treatment

Victoria Plum Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment (formulated with antioxidant-rich Acai Berry): A translucent, sheer purple nail treatment

The Jelly Preserve hybrid formula provides a consumer perceivable improvement of the appearance and brittleness of nails after only 15 days! The new launch is available for purchase at butterlondon.com, Amazon.com.

About butter LONDON™

Founded in 2005 by a British entrepreneur and London's premier fashion manicurist, butter LONDON™ catapulted into the runway world bringing a refreshingly hip and haute fashion sense to nails. This trailblazing luxury approach—fueled with a better-for-you ingredient philosophy—quickly made butter LONDON the first world-renowned, high-fashion 3-Free nail lacquer brand. Today, we create fun, imaginative, good-for-you products for eyes, lip, face and nail using the same ingenious Crafted with Care™ approach to formulations. Our nail lacquers are now 10-Free and our clean makeup collection is always free of parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, sodium lauyl sulfate, phthalates, BHA and triclosan. We believe makeup and nail polish should be easy, leave you looking polished with Feel Good Beauty® you can trust.

