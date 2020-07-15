15.07.2020 13:55:00

butter LONDON™ Expands its Nail Treatment Innovation Offering with the Launch of Jelly Preserve Nail Strengthening Treatment

ATLANTA, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, butter LONDON announced the launch of its latest product: Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment. Inspired by the skincare industry, the brand's new Jelly Preserve category features two sheer, jelly-like nail shades in the butter LONDON's signature 10-free formula designed to help revive the look of dry, brittle nails. The rebel spirited cosmetic and nail lacquer brand adds this exciting 2-in-1 formula to its luxe line of award-winning nail treatments, which includes a selection of nail primers, a cuticle balm, a cuticle exfoliator and award-winning topcoat and basecoat.

"What makes this new formula ground-breaking is that we were able to borrow some of the best skincare innovation processes and bring them to the nail care market," said Julie Campbell, General Manager butter LONDON and the innovator behind the new formula. "Adding a protective encapsulation coating to the active ingredients in Jelly Preserve helps make the ingredients more gentle and effective. Instead of activating all at once on the surface, the encapsulated coating protects the actives and release them slowly over time, thus enhancing the results."

Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment acts like a leave-in conditioner for the nails and truly takes 'nail polish' to the next level. Thanks to its nail-pampering formula and powered by encapsulated Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins, Vitamin E and Tea Tree Oil along with Hydrolyzed Keratin and Bamboo Extract, this multi-tasking nail care treatment helps deliver continuous nourishment to dry, peeling nails while working overtime to help repair damage caused by harsh nail formulas, gel or acrylic nails. Packaged in butter LONDON's sleek square nail lacquer bottle, Jelly Preserves features an innovative curved nail applicator so that you can easily achieve one swipe coverage of this sheer, vitamin-rich nail treatment.

"Our new Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatments are the perfect solution for those looking to restore nail health but desire a sheer wash of color at the same time," continues Campbell. "You can build the color as desired with one coat for an ultra-sheer look to three coats for a more opaque coverage. You can also reapply mid-week for quick and easy touch up."

Like all of butter LONDON's nail lacquer and nail treatments, the Jelly Preserve treatments are 10 Free: butter LONDON does not add formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, DBP, toluene, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, gluten or TPHP to any of its nail product formulas. Instead, the brand uses clean, Feel Good Beauty ingredients that swiftly strengthen and nourish the look of nails.

Jelly Preserve nail treatment is available in two, sheer nail shades and will retail at $18.

  • Strawberry Rhubarb Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment (formulated with nail-strengthening Calcium): A translucent, sheer pink nail treatment
  • Victoria Plum Jelly Preserve Strengthening Treatment (formulated with antioxidant-rich Acai Berry): A translucent, sheer purple nail treatment

The Jelly Preserve hybrid formula provides a consumer perceivable improvement of the appearance and brittleness of nails after only 15 days! The new launch is available for purchase at butterlondon.com, Amazon.com.

About butter LONDON™

Founded in 2005 by a British entrepreneur and London's premier fashion manicurist, butter LONDON™ catapulted into the runway world bringing a refreshingly hip and haute fashion sense to nails. This trailblazing luxury approach—fueled with a better-for-you ingredient philosophy—quickly made butter LONDON the first world-renowned, high-fashion 3-Free nail lacquer brand. Today, we create fun, imaginative, good-for-you products for eyes, lip, face and nail using the same ingenious Crafted with Care™ approach to formulations. Our nail lacquers are now 10-Free and our clean makeup collection is always free of parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, sodium lauyl sulfate, phthalates, BHA and triclosan. We believe makeup and nail polish should be easy, leave you looking polished with Feel Good Beauty® you can trust.

For more information on butter LONDON, visit http://www.butterlondon.com.

 

SOURCE butter LONDON

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 206.80
5.35 %
Lonza Grp 559.40
3.98 %
Alcon 54.98
3.70 %
Adecco Group 47.11
3.40 %
CieFinRichemont 64.42
2.91 %
Geberit 490.10
0.93 %
Swiss Re 76.34
0.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 359.70
0.64 %
Zurich Insur Gr 346.80
0.43 %
Swisscom 496.30
-0.82 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:28
Vontobel: Coupons im «Doppelpack»
09:21
SMI vor Ausbruch nach oben
06:20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Irre Bewegungen / Julius Bär – Demnächst ein Kaufsignal?
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
NEL ASA-Aktie aktuell: NEL ASA legt zu
Nachfragebedingt: Bitcoin-Preis könnte 100'000 US Dollar erreichen
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
Deswegen legt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken etwas zu
Clariant-Aktie in Rot: Clariant legt Kartellfall in EU mit Millionen-Busse bei
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI & Co. gehen mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Verdacht auf Insiderhandel bei Wirecard: Bafin hat Staatsanwaltschaft informiert - Wirecard-Aktie gibt nach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Die heimischen Märkte zeigen sich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert im Plus. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB