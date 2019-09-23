Butin Integrated Communications Brings Home Two Prestigious Platinum PR Awards

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Butin Integrated Communications, the award-winning PR and marketing communications agency based in the Southeast, claimed two top honors at the 2019 Platinum PR Awards presentation ceremony, held Sept. 17 in New York.

The prestigious Platinum PR Awards are bestowed annually by PR News, whose publications and programs serve the communications, public relations and marketing communities.

Butin was one of the few agencies to take home multiple awards from this year's gala in Midtown Manhattan. Its client work was recognized in the categories of "Best Use of Social Media" and "Sports Marketing." The dual wins come just a year after the firm was named a "Small Agency of the Year" finalist in the 2018 PR News Agency Elite Awards competition.

"This is an agency that's always been committed to staying on top of industry trends, using our imagination and thinking strategically for our clients," said Mary Butin, the company founder and CEO. "Our team believes in exceeding expectations, and the Platinum PR Awards are yet another testament to our bright, creative talent."

Butin's winning entry in the Sports Marketing category – for the 2018 WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup Trophy Tour – was submitted in partnership with Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism. Sports Marketing is one of just a handful of "Signature" Platinum PR Awards categories and, according to PR News, is among the most difficult to win.

Butin's other Platinum PR Award, for Best Use of Social Media, was for the Pinterest campaign the agency developed on behalf of the National Fisheries Institute's Salmon Council.

"We are fortunate and honored to have so many clients who encourage innovative thinking," Mary Butin said. "Many are longtime partners who continually look to us for fresh perspectives aligned to their ongoing mission, so we are constantly driven to deliver new ideas that will produce meaningful results."

To learn more about Butin Integrated Communications, visit butincom.com or head to its Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Butin Integrated Communications