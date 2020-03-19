Busy Beaver Stores are Open with Revised Hours and Essential Products

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Busy Beaver hardware/home improvement stores are open and operating with revised hours across the chain's 24 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, including its True Value Hardware stores in Moon Township, Latrobe, Salem, Canton and Minerva.

Beginning March 18 and through March 29, Busy Beaver's temporary store hours are Monday through Saturday 7:30 am - 6:00 pm and Sunday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm. True Value's temporary store hours are Monday through Saturday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm and Sunday 9:00 am – 5:00pm.

As Pennsylvania Governor Wolf has announced the COVID-19 shutdown of non-essential operations across all of Pennsylvania, big box and hardware stores, which includes Busy Beaver stores, have been classified as essential.

While working hard to keep stores stocked with current high-demand items such as disinfectants and paper goods, Busy Beaver also provides items that are critical for day-to-day, safe, secure living and working. These include automotive, building and home repair parts and materials, fire safety and home security products, plumbing and electrical parts and supplies, along with chemicals and cleaning equipment and supplies, to name a few.

"We care deeply about the well-being of our customers and associates, and we are taking every precaution necessary to ensure a clean, safe environment in every one of our stores, as we provide vital items for home and work safety and security. To the extent possible, we have expanded the stock levels of items such as cleaners, that are deemed to be essential during these times," said Joe Kallen, chief executive officer, Busy Beaver. "With additional shopping options like telephone ordering and curbside pickup, we're committed to serving customers, protecting our associates, and working together to defeat this virus."

All stores are taking extensive precautionary measures beyond recommended protocols to ensure the health and safety of all Busy Beaver associates and customers. These include vigilance in sanitizing all surfaces after each use and adhering to all CDC and OSHA guidelines for operations.

Kallen notes that all customers can take advantage of curbside pick-up if, for any reason, they prefer not to shop in stores. Team members will gladly accept orders over the phone, and customers need only to enter the store briefly to make payment.

About Busy Beaver:

Busy Beaver was founded in 1962 with three lumber yards located in Clairton, Verona and Carnegie, PA. The company quickly expanded and began opening full-line home improvement centers throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Currently, Busy Beaver operates 24 stores in three states, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia; and employs more than 350 people. In September 2013, Busy Beaver began operating under new, local ownership. The company is committed to providing legendary customer service and a customer-centric in-store experience at each of its neighborhood home improvement centers.

