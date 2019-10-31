+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 18:18:00

BusinessTECH Merges With Blockland 2019

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a sold-out 2018 event, this year's Blockland Solutions Conference has merged with MCPc's successful BusinessTECH event to form an even bigger, better and, bolder conference focused on today's two top tech topics – cybersecurity and blockchain. This don't miss event http://blocklandsolutions.com takes place December 9-11, 2019 in downtown Cleveland at the Huntington Convention Center.

(PRNewsfoto/MCPc, Inc.)

By merging the two Cleveland-based tech events, this year's conference will have more than 100 top speakers on different industry tracks including technology, government, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and education and non-profit.

The Blockland Solutions Conference features an exciting lineup of industry experts and exceptional content including  sessions like: "How to Protect Your Business by Thinking Like a Cybercriminal" presented by the FBI, "CEO Perspectives on Security & Risk", "Cyber Hygiene Best Practices", "Top 10 Security Projects for 2020", a special production of "Anatomy of a Breach- LIVE!", and more.

"Merging BusinessTECH with Blockland Solutions will provide a greatly enhanced and more meaningful experience. The 2018 Blockland Solutions conference exceeded everyone's expectations, and we will do that again this year by featuring the latest and smartest thinking on cybersecurity with an exceptional array of relevant content and actionable insights from truly thought-provoking speakers," said Andy Jones, Chief Executive Officer of MCPc. 

If you are interested in learning from key industry leaders on the hottest topics of businesses today, consider attending this year's Blockland Solutions Conference. Registration is now open. To Save 20%, use Promo Code: Secure20. For more information or to register, visit BlocklandSolutions.com

About MCPc:

MCPc is a global data protection company that helps its clients achieve SecurityCertaintySM by delivering a comprehensive and integrated set of Advisory Services and Technical Solutions: Global Consulting & Assessments, Incident Response and Remediation, Secure Technology Procurement & Logistics, Managed Security Solutions, and Secure Technology Asset Disposition. https://www.mcpc.com

About Blockland Cleveland:

Blockland is an unprecedented, community-wide movement that seeks to make Cleveland one of the nation's front-running tech cities by building a collaborative technology ecosystem centered around blockchain thought leadership and other complementary technologies. Blockland is designed to connect developers, business leaders, government representatives, entrepreneurs, philanthropic organizations and universities to explore and accelerate the adoption and growth of this disruptive technology for the betterment of northeast Ohio. https://www.blocklandsolutions.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businesstech-merges-with-blockland-2019-300949325.html

SOURCE MCPc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold steigt trotz überraschend falkenhafter Fed
09:50
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Möglichkeit am Boom des Standorts Flughafen Zürich teilzunehmen
08:04
Weekly Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien & Tesla
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:35
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Novartis erleidet Rückschlag mit Gentherapie Zolgensma - FDA stoppt Studie
Unsicherheitsfaktoren weltweit: Anleger flüchten aus dem Aktienmarkt
ABB erhält Grossauftrag für Offshore-Windpark in Grossbritannien
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins und sendet Signal für Zinspause
Credit Suisse verdoppelt Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Credit Suisse-Aktie dennoch leichter
Swiss Re-Aktie leichter: Swiss Re schreibt nach neun Monaten einen Gewinn - Aktienrückkauf wird nicht durchgeführt
Drei Kameras für das neue iPhone: Warum Apple auf Nostalgie setzt
US-Zinsentscheid im Blick: Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht mit roten Vorzeichen aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Apple-Aktie gewinnt: Apple meldet Gewinn- und Umsatzzuwachs
Meyer Burger-VRP: Eine Zuwahl muss VR stärken und darf ihn nicht spalten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX zum Börsenschluss knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX präsentierte sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB