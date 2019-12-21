Businesses Must Deal with Threats From all Angles but Security Experts can Help, says United Protective Services LLC

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A December 2article on the Hartford Courant details two acts of hate-based vandalism involving racist graffiti in a vacant house and construction site. As of yet, it has not been determined if the two acts are linked but both are suspected of being committed by juveniles. Denver-based security company United Protective Services LLC says that petty criminals of all sorts frequently target vacant locations and construction sites for the obvious reason that they tend to be unsupervised, greatly lowering the risk of apprehension – or at least the perception of that risk. The security company says that that is why even a minimal but clearly visible security presence is often enough to deter these petty criminals as the prospects of being caught outweigh their motivation to commit their antisocial acts.

United Protective Services says that the collective cost of vandalism, theft, and fire (both intentional and otherwise) is staggering and, not coincidentally, much more likely to occur at construction sites with either inadequate or a complete lack of security. The security firm notes that criminals who either vandalize or steal property rarely wish to get involved with anyone with any type of authority, almost inevitably opting for easier targets.

The firm adds that good security companies will naturally be ready any time there is potential for any type of threat. United Protective Services says that its security teams employ top of the line communications and surveillance equipment and are trained to deal with threats appropriately, including the use of tactics meant to deescalate a minor situation before it can become truly serious. The firm adds that, unfortunately, there are incidents that do require a firmer response but that is why the firm trains all of its personnel to be ready at all times.

The security firm notes that fires, on the other hand, require a different kind of approach. United Protective Services says that its construction site fire watch patrol security teams are trained to watch for fires and when necessary, put them out before they can develop into massive blazes. The firm adds that fire watch can be especially important in the winter months when space heaters are often employed, not to mention the various types of potentially hazardous materials that tend to populate building sites which can catch fire all too easily year-round.

Interested readers can learn more about United Protective Services by visiting their website at https://www.unitedprotectiveservicesllc.com/ or by calling their office at (720) 900-9101. The firm is available 24/7 every day, of the year.

SOURCE United Protective Services LLC