+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
13.12.2019 10:00:00

Business Worldwide Magazine Reveal Global Top Innovators

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) is delighted to reveal the recipients of its new 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2019 Award.

The winners will be announced in the Winter 2020 edition of the magazine, which is due to be published in January. All of the companies chosen for the Award were acknowledged to have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and/or technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

The 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch award is a new accolade launched by the magazine. It is open to countries worldwide, regardless of sector or industry. Some of the current winners are in banking, construction, energy, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

BWM Spokesman Robert Weinberg said the magazine's editor launched the award because there were "so many companies out there doing great things" and not receiving the recognition he believed they were due. The Awards were a way of rectifying that.

Robert added that as a result, winners of the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch Award would all have certain characteristics in common. They would, for instance, prove to be trailblazing businesses – to the extent they would be recognised as 'disrupters' in their respective industries. The consequences of this being a definable altering of the corporate landscape in which they operate.

Other innovative practices judges of the Award would recognise include companies who are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies or have innovative and contemporary business structures.

To be entered for the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2019 Award companies must be nominated by clients, employees or other businesses within their field.

To see the full list of winners click here  https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/most-innovative-companies-winners-2019/ 

Further information about Business Worldwide Magazine's various awards programs be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact
David Jones
Awards Department
E: david.jones@bwmonline.com

W: http://www.bwmonline.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:15
DAX: Ausbruch!
09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
09:01
Setzt der SMI seinen Höhenflug heute fort?
07:16
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Währungspaar zieht weiter hoch / Adecco – Neue Aufwärtswelle?
11.12.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
11.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien könnten bei einem Crash zum Dividendenschnäppchen werden
Analyst: Aktienkurs von Tesla könnte auf 500 US-Dollar klettern
SNB bestätigt Geldpolitik und weist Kritik an Negativzins zurück
Wall Street in Rekordlaune -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
US-Notenbank hält Zinsen stabil - Signal für lange Pause
Kartellamt verhängt 646 Millionen Euro Bussgelder gegen Stahlfirmen
SMI und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost legen kräftig zu
Mikron-Aktie gewinnt trotz Gewinnwarnung für 2019
Wahlsieg der Tories macht Hoffnung im Brexit-Streit
Aramco mit Weltrekord-Börsengang: Erstkurs der Aramco-Aktie überzeugt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost legen kräftig zu
Hoffnung im Brexit- und im Handelssteit: Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnen am Freitag Gewinne. Die Börsen in Asien sind am Freitag in Feierlaune.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;