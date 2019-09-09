Business-to-Small-Business Leaders to Talk #Small2Big Solutions and Success at B2SMB Institute's 2019 Global Conference, Oct. 2-3, in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The B2SMB Institute, the first professional organization focused on advancing excellence in the business-to-small-business (B2SMB) ecosystem, today announced the agenda and featured speakers for the 2019 B2SMB Institute Global Conference, the second-annual gathering of B2SMB leadership executives, taking place Oct. 2-3, in Chicago.

"This year's Global Conference tackles the big question of how you grow from one SMB customer to many, even millions," said Dave Walker, CEO and Cofounder, B2SMB Institute. "Our exceptional lineup of speakers will examine the critical challenges and opportunities of winning the highly fragmented SMB customer and prospect base – legions of 'snowflake' SMBs who often defy description. Over 50 B2SMB leaders will address their peers on scalable success with SMBs."

A rich networking environment at the Global Conference attracts executive-level attendees from some of the biggest names in B2SMB products and services, alongside new players, best resources, SMB influencers and segment investors.

The conference program features two days of Ted-Talk-like keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and how-to workshops. Featured speakers include:

Karen Mills, Former Head Administrator, US Small Business Administration

Raj Mukherjee, SVP, Product, GM SMB, Indeed

Eric Spadafora, VP, Business Sales, Verizon

Jeanette Mulvey, Executive Director – Content and Mike Morello, Chief Product Officer, the US Chamber of Commerce

Peter Curzon, Head of Partnerships, Yelp

Kim Green-Kerr, SVP, Business Solutions, Sprint

Molly Moore, CMO, Ruby Receptionists

Pete Steger, Head of Business Development, Kabbage

Lex ten Veen, EVP, Strategic Partnerships, Uberall

Doug Llewellyn, CEO, Business.com

Kush Shrivastava, Managing Director, Yahoo Small Business

Eric Groves, CEO, Alignable

A series of Playbook sessions will be presented by B2SMB experts, including members of the B2SMB Institute's SMB Influencers' Circle. These how-to workshops apply frontline experience across two tracks: marketing/sales and offering/delivery, on topics such as:

How to Work Successfully with SMB Influencers – Anita Campbell, Small Business Trends and Ivana Taylor, DIY Marketers

How to Market & Sell to Women-Owned, Minority-Owned & Solopreneur SMBs – Melinda Emerson, SmallBizLady

Ho to Be the SMB – Rieva Lesonsky, SmallBiz Daily and Steve Strauss, USA Today

How to Gather, Apply & Leverage SMB Feedback – Ramon Ray, SmartHustle Magazine and Pam Slim, Main Street Learning Lab

2019 Best2SMB Awards to Be Announced Live

Winners of the first-ever Best2SMB Awards will be announced during a special awards luncheon on Day 1 of the Global Conference. These awards showcase the best in B2SMB Products & Services, B2SMB Innovation, B2SMB Brand of the Year, and the first ever inductees to the B2SMB Hall of Fame, as determined by the B2SMB Institute's SMB Influencers' Circle.

Tickets for the B2SMB Institute's Global Conference are available now with prices set to increase on September 11. For the full agenda, speakers list and registration details, visit https://b2smbi.com/global-conference-19/.

About the B2SMB Institute

The B2SMB Institute is the first professional organization focused on advancing excellence in the business-to-small-business ecosystem. B2SMB leaders, practitioners, brands and enterprises rely on the Institute for critical market intelligence resources, peer-to-peer networking, best-practice guidance and specialized skills development. The B2SMB Institute champions small-business-centric thinking and practice, with a focus on how to reach, engage, win, keep and grow SMB customers. The member-driven organization serves as a dynamic, daily destination to find, meet and network with B2SMB decision-makers who share common needs, challenges and goals. Visit https://b2smbi.com/ for details on resources, benefits and membership opportunities.

