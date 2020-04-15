+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
15.04.2020 12:52:00

Business Reporter: Why You Should Digitally Transform Your Workplace With Care

LONDON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses ought to prioritise minimum user impact as well as security when developing a digital workplace, says OkTik.

Today's workforces are being rapidly relocated to a new, digital world. Working productively from home, for example, has never been so important. The question is, how can organisations make the transition smoothly and securely?

"No change is not an option for most," says enterprise transformation provider OkTik. "The OkTiK team have enabled our customers to deploy a mobile digital workplace in a fully automated and efficient process that minimises any end user impact."

The benefits of implementing a successful digital workplace to support remote working, such as the OneTiK Automation Platform, are numerous:

  • Through an advanced dashboard, project management is made simple
  • User disruption is minimised
  • Legacy applications will no longer be a barrier
  • Data location, as well as content and auto classification, is automatically discovered
  • Deployments are accelerated and secure

Migrating to the cloud and leaving the confines of the office can be a challenging task for businesses. But with the right service, users can adopt a straightforward yet effective way of working remotely.

To learn more about why you should transform your digital workplace, read the full article here: https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2020/03/27/automation-is-the-key-to-rapid-transformation/#gsc.tab=0

Notes for editors
This press release has been provided by Business Reporter (www.business-reporter.co.uk).

About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and teiss websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

Business Reporter also hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events which bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. We have launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About OkTik
OkTik delivers enterprise transformations, even in challenging circumstances. It has a team of experienced and skilled individuals to provide effective digital transformation.

OkTik offers a range of solutions, including modern workplace technologies and the OneTik Automation Platform, to accelerate changes and keep up with the digital revolution.

https://www.oktik.net/

 

