16.12.2019 11:00:00

Business Reporter: Three Ways Machine Learning Can Ensure a Successful Supply Chain

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chains are integral to the running of retail operations, and automation could help ensure their success, says Inspectorio.

Supply chains are complex: they involve many different stages and require meticulous management. According to an article in Business Reporter, more visibility into product quality is essential to their success.

Fernando Moncayo Castillo, Co-founder & Managing Director at Inspectorio, explains the multiple problems with a manual supply chain, including a lack of visibility to truly see what needs to be improved throughout the process.

"Supply chain networks need to provide greater visibility into every aspect of operations, from initial sourcing to the last mile, including fulfilment," says Castillo. This can be achieved through machine learning, which can help improve the success of a supply chain by:

  • Shifting from a reactive to a preventive approach to quality
  • Enabling dynamic risk-based interventions
  • Optimizing prescriptive decision making

    • "The ultimate goal is to provide every member of a supplier network with the opportunity to be proactive in how they manage and lead every aspect of supply chain sustainability, transparency, and visibility," says Castillo. This is made possible by machine learning, which leverages data to not only predict issues before they happen, but also prescribe where improvements need to be made. Allowing brands, retailers, and suppliers to focus their resources on value-added activities and risk-based interventions makes the process of managing quality more efficient.

    To learn more about machine learning and successful supply chains, read the full article here.

    About Business Reporter

    Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

    Content is also published through the Business Reporter and teiss websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

    Business Reporter also hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events which bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

    Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. We have launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

    Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

    www.business-reporter.co.uk

    About Inspectorio

    Inspectorio is an information technology service which focuses on digitising processes in production chains. The company hopes to empower brands by providing them with a successful, automated supply chain. Its platform aims to optimise resources, increase transparency, ensure continuous improvement and accelerate the digital transformation of the inspection industry.

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    10:12
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    10:09
    		Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 40% Barriere und 10% (10.25%) Coupon p.a. in CHF (EUR)
    09:40
    		SMI kann gute Vorgaben nicht nutzen
    09:15
    		DAX: Gewinnmitnahmen am Jahreshoch
    07:31
    		Daily Markets: SMI – Bislang kein Durchkommen / Tesla – Einen Gang höher geschaltet
    13.12.19
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Renault SA
    10.12.19
    		Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    13.12.19
    		Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
    02.12.19
    		Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
    26.11.19
    		Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
    mehr
    Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
    US-Wahlen 2020: Investoren treffen Vorbereitungen für "Apokalypse"
    Swatch-Aktie: Weko verhängt wohl gegen Swatch-Tochter ETA Lieferverbot
    Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
    So dürfte sich laut Marktteilnehmern der S&P 500 in 2020 entwickeln
    So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum
    SMI im Plus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
    Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien leichter nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten
    Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
    Astrophysiker: Elon Musk soll endlich den Warp-Antrieb erfinden

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    SMI im Plus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
    Vorläufige Einigung im Zollstreit: Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Handel freundlich. Eine Kursrally in Asien bleibt derweil aus.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


    ;