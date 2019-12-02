Business Reporter: How to Combat the Plastic Packaging Problem

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic is not a sustainable method of packaging and should be replaced by materials that are compostable, says TIPA.

There is a lack of clarity around the recyclable nature of plastic. Individuals today are increasingly concerned, and confused, about where their plastic ends up. Is it okay to keep buying single-use plastic water bottles for instance, with faith they will eventually be recycled? Apparently not.

According to an article in Business Reporter, "Recycling is not an endless process – recyclable packaging can be recycled only once or twice, which means recycling only delays eventual disposal or incineration."

So what is the solution? Compostable packaging, says TIPA, the sustainable packaging company, where compostable products break down into organic materials in a home or community compost heap, or in an industrial composter via a food waste collection bin.

Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of TIPA, puts it like this: "Compostable materials have the potential to replace recyclable and non-recycled conventional flexible plastic while possessing the same benefits." Therefore, no sacrifices are being made to the quality of the product.

As the article explains: "The result is new packaging solutions with a healthy end-of-life cycle made from viable materials that, when returned to the earth, will not damage ecosystems, but benefit them." If we adopt this kind of environmentally friendly solution to the plastic packaging problem, the future could start to look a whole lot brighter.

To learn more about combating the plastic problem through compostable packaging, read the full article here

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and teiss websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

Business Reporter also hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events which bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. We have launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About TIPA

Founded in 2010, TIPA is a packaging and containers company that develops biodegradable solutions to help protect the planet.

TIPA proposes compostable packaging, to solve the plastic crisis we are currently in. TIPA aim to ensure all packaging has an organic end-of-life, and does not take hundreds of years to degrade.

TIPA's goal is for compostable packaging to become a day-to-day solution for both food and packaging waste.

https://tipa-corp.com/