24.03.2021 19:42:00

Business Mogul Emily Vavra Launches The ItsEmily Method

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help every entrepreneur, prospective business owner, and individual interested in fast-tracking their personal and business growth, entrepreneur Emily Vavra crafted a program tailored to providing the blueprint to accelerate your goals. With over a decade of entrepreneurial experience and proven strategies from building a nine-figure business, meet a high-caliber digital training program to elevate to your next level of success. 

The launch of The ItsEmily Method includes a couple of options depending on how much immersion you desire. Mentees can expect eight high-level digital modules with lifetime access as well as have add-ons that include weekly group calls and a 60-minute one-on-one coaching session with Emily herself. 

The program was created for purposeful entrepreneurs who want to uplevel their current business efforts and be seen as power players in their respective industries. They want to create a memorable business but are looking for a roadmap to help guide them through a success mindset, reverse engineering your goals, presenting with prestige, and more. The ItsEmily Method was developed to help entrepreneurs and business owners expand their skill sets with high-caliber training and reach another level of success on their terms.

Mastering the art of prestige, grace, and zone of genius has led Emily to press features in publications and outlets such as Forbes, NBC, Good Morning America, KTLA, ABC, and countless others. The advice she has shared nationally has now been curated into a concentrated course to experience at your fingertips. 

For all media inquiries, please contact Jaiden Chase at PR@itsemily.com.

About Emily Vavra: 
Emily Vavra is an internationally recognized entrepreneur who has packed areas and events with 12,000+ people, speaking on business coaching, mindset breakthroughs, motivational stories, and more. Her ability to connect with audiences on various topics, from simple tips on productivity to more profound self-worth issues, is primarily due to her authenticity. Emily has been featured in FORBES, KTLA News, Fox News, ABC 10, Life+Style Magazine, and MORE! She has shared the stage with some great names you might recognize: Tony Robbins, Eric Worre, Grant Cardone, Lou Holtz, Brendon Burchard, and many more. Now after a decade of entrepreneurship, Emily has created her flagship coaching program, ItsEmily Method, to guide purposeful entrepreneurs in their prestige, grace, and zone of genius. 

