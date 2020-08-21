Business Jets Market by Aircraft Type, Systems, End-user, Point of Sale, Services, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Jets Market by Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-Sized, Large, Airliner), Systems (OEM Systems, Aftermarket Systems), End User (Private, Operator), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), Services, Range And Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The business jets market is estimated at USD 18.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow to USD 38.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.



An increasing number of high net worth individuals is one of the significant factors driving the business jets market



Besides an increasing number of high net worth individuals, recommencement of global economic growth, and upcoming new aircraft programs are expected to drive the growth of the market.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a significant economic toll on the aviation sector due to air travel restrictions in various countries. The crisis having idled much of the aviation business; fleet readiness, and maintenance considerations are of paramount significance to tackle the challenges posed by the pandemic. However, with certain relaxations across regions, business jet operators and service providers have witnessed a sluggish demand for charter services., Clients are choosing to charter to gain quicker access, skip long and crowded check-in, customs, and immigration queues of people with unknown travel histories.



Based on aircraft type, large segment projected to lead business jets market during the forecast period



Based on aircraft type, the large segment is projected to lead the business jets market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the comfort that large business jets provide. Large jets comprise standard heavy jets and ultra-long-range heavy jets, which are priced much higher than light and mid-sized jets. The delivered volume of large jets is 1/3rd that of total business jets, and its price is more than double of average business jet price, leading to a larger market share.



Based on point of sale, OEM segment projected to lead business jets market during the forecast period



Based on the point of sale, the OEM segment is projected to lead the business jets market during the forecast period. Aircraft are equipped with various components and subcomponents before being delivered to operators. This stage of installation is known as OEM. The OEM phase is one of the crucial aspects of the business jets market. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in demand for business jets around the world.

Based on range, less than 3,000 NM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on range, the less than 3,000 NM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Business jets that fall under the range of less than 3,000 NM are generally used for short-distance domestic travel. These aircraft have access to small airports and can and can modify departure and arrival processes and time, which drives the growth of this segment.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the business jets market in 2020



North America region is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to the maximum number of high-net-worth individuals in this region, and presence of major business jet manufacturers in this region such as Textron (US), Bombardier (Canada), and Gulfstream (US), among others. Additionally, the availability of airports across North America enables ease in business travel across the region. Geographically, North America is the biggest region, by area, hence it is important for business travelers to opt for the fastest mode of transport to save time, resulting in increasing demand for business jets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Business Jets Market, 2020-2030

4.2 Business Jets Market, by Aircraft Type

4.3 Business Jets Market, by End USe

4.4 Business Jets Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Introduction of New Programs

5.2.1.2 Recommencement of Global Economic Growth

5.2.1.3 Aging Fleet Size

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of High-Net-Worth Individuals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lengthy Period of Product Certification from Aviation Authorities

5.2.2.2 Uncertainty of Orders

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Evtol Aircraft

5.2.3.2 Advent of Hybrid-Electric Aircraft Propulsion Technology

5.2.3.3 Entry of New Business Jets OEMs

5.2.3.4 Rising Demand for Business Jets from Emerging Markets

5.2.3.5 Increase in Demand for Private and Chartered Airplanes Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Unavailability of Infrastructure

5.2.4.2 Rising Fuel Prices

5.2.4.3 Economic Challenges Faced by Oems of Business Jets Market Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

5.3 Technology Analysis

5.3.1 On-Board Jet Wave Technology



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ecosystem

6.3 Key Influencers

6.4 Current and Futuristic Trends

6.4.1 Sophistication of Cabin Interiors

6.4.1.1 Cabin Lighting

6.4.1.2 Ifec

6.4.1.3 Cabin Management Systems

6.4.2 Autonomous Business Aircraft

6.4.3 Electric Propulsion

6.4.3.1 Hybrid Electric Propulsion System Design

6.4.3.2 All Electric Propulsion System Design

6.4.4 Urban Air Mobility

6.5 USe Cases

6.5.1 Time-Shared Business Jets

6.5.2 Pegasus Universal Aerospace Carried Out Its First Vtol Business Jet Outing at Ebace

6.6 Innovations & Patent Registrations

6.7 Impact of Mega Trends



7 Business Jets Market, by Aircraft Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Aircraft Types

7.2.1 Most Impacted Aircraft Type Segment

7.2.2 Least Impacted Aircraft Type Segment

7.3 Light

7.3.1 Rising Demand for Inexpensive Ultra-Short-Haul Journeys is Driving the Growth of the Light Segment

7.4 Mid-Sized

7.4.1 Increase in Intercity Travel is Driving the Market for Mid-Sized Business Jets

7.5 Large

7.5.1 Increase in the Customization and High Demand for Extra Range in Business Aviation is Driving the Market for Large Business Jets

7.6 Airliners

7.6.1 Increasing Demand for VVIP Travel is Driving the Airliners Segment



8 Business Jets Market, by End USe

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Impact of Covid-19 on End USe of Business Jets

8.2.1 Most Impacted End USe Segment

8.2.2 Least Impacted End USe Segment

8.3 Private

8.3.1 Increasing USe for Personal, Corporate, and Governmental Purposes is Expected to Drive the Private Segment

8.4 Operator

8.4.1 Charter Services and Jet Card Programs Driving the Demand for Business Jets by Operators



9 Business Jets Market, by Point of Sale

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Point of Sale of Business Jets

9.2.1 Most Impacted Point of Sale Segment

9.2.2 Least Impacted Point of Sale Segment

9.3 Oem

9.3.1 Conventional

9.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Business Flights is Estimated to Drive the Conventional Segment

9.3.2 Hybrid-Electric

9.3.2.1 Electrification of Aircraft is Estimated to Drive the Demand for Hybrid Electric Propulsion in the Business Jets Market

9.4 Aftermarket

9.4.1 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

9.4.1.1 Increasing Maintenance and Overhaul of Existing Business Jets Fleet is Expected to Drive the Growth of the MRO Segment

9.4.2 Parts Replacement

9.4.2.1 Increase in Business Jet Flight Hours is Among the Factors Contributing to the Demand for Retrofit Parts for Aircraft



10 Business Jets Market, by Range

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Less Than 3,000 Nm

10.2.1 Rising Demand for Inexpensive Ultra-Short-Haul Flights Drives the Segment

10.3 3,000-5,000 Nm

10.3.1 Increase in Intercity Travel Drives Market for Mid-Sized Business Jets

10.4 More Than 5,000 Nm

10.4.1 Increase in Vvip Travel Across the Globe Boosts Segment Growth



11 Business Jets Market, by System

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Oem Systems

11.2.1 Aerostructures

11.2.2 Avionics

11.2.3 Aircraft Systems

11.2.4 Cabin Interiors

11.2.5 Doors, Windows, and Windshields

11.3 Aftermarket Systems

11.3.1 Aerostructures

11.3.2 Avionics

11.3.3 Aircraft Systems

11.3.4 Cabin Interiors

11.3.5 Doors, Windows, and Windshields



12 Business Jets Services Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Business Jets Services Market, by Type

12.2.1 Charter Services

12.2.1.1 Shared Private Jet Services to Help Optimize Charter Fleet Operations

12.2.2 Jet Card Programs

12.2.2.1 Debit as You Fly Program

12.2.3 Fractional Ownership

12.2.3.1 Shared Ownership With the Benefits of Charter Service

12.3 Aircraft Management Services

12.4 Business Jets Services Market, by Leasing Type

12.4.1 Wet Lease

12.4.1.1 Leasing An Aircraft With All Supporting Services - Short Term Lease

12.4.2 Dry Lease

12.4.2.1 Lease An Aircraft With No Additional Services - Long Term Lease

12.5 Reformations in the Business Jets Services Market Amidst Covid-19



13 Regional Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Business Jets Market, by Region

13.3 3 Global Scenarios of Business Jets Market

13.4 North America

13.5 Europe

13.6 Asia-Pacific

13.7 Middle East

13.8 Latin America

13.9 Africa



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Contracts and Agreements

14.3.2 New Product Launches

14.3.3 Investment, Certification, and Expansion

14.3.4 Other Strategies



15 Company Evaluation and Company Profiles

15.1 Competitive Analysis

15.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.3 Business Strategy Excellence

15.4 Company Profiles

15.4.1 Textron Inc.

15.4.2 Embraer S.A.

15.4.3 Gulfstream Aerospace

15.4.4 Pilatus Aircraft

15.4.5 Boeing

15.4.6 Airbus

15.4.6.1 Business Overview

15.4.6.2 Products Offered

15.4.6.3 Recent Developments

15.4.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.4.6.5 Mnm View

15.4.7 Bombardier, Inc.

15.4.8 Dassault Aviation

15.4.9 Honda Aircraft Company

15.4.10 Syberjet Aircraft

15.4.11 Piper Aircraft Inc.

15.4.12 Startups

15.4.12.1 Volocopter GmbH

15.4.12.2 Eviation Aircraft

15.4.12.3 Zunum Aero

15.4.12.4 Lilium GmbH

15.4.12.5 Joby Aviation

15.4.12.6 Karem Aircraft Inc.

15.4.12.7 Lift

15.4.12.8 Xti Aircraft

15.4.12.9 Samad Aerospace

15.4.12.10 One Aviation Corporation



16 Business Jets Adjacent Markets



17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nw88dy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-jets-market-by-aircraft-type-systems-end-user-point-of-sale-services-range-and-region---global-forecast-to-2030-301116271.html

SOURCE Research and Markets