Business Continuity Management Solutions Market to grow by $ 387 Mn during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the business continuity management solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 387 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the large enterprise segment in 2019.

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing demand for business continuity management solutions from various industries is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., NAVEX Global Inc., Quantivate LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAP SE, and X2nSat Inc. are the top players in the market.

What is the key market driver?

The market is driven by the rising incidence of cyberattacks.

How big is the North American market?

North America dominated the market with a 44% share in 2019.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Software Testing Services Market - Global software testing services market is segmented by product (application testing and product testing), end-user (BFSI, telecom and media, manufacturing, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market - Global data center backup and recovery software market is segmented by type (data center operators, communication services providers, internet content providers, government, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., NAVEX Global Inc., Quantivate LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAP SE, and X2nSat Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising incidence of cyberattacks will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this business continuity management solutions market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market is segmented as below:

End-users

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The business continuity management solutions market report covers the following areas:

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market Size

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market Trends

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for business continuity management solutions from various industries as one of the prime trends driving the Business Continuity Management Solutions Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Business Continuity Management Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist business continuity management solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the business continuity management solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the business continuity management solutions market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business continuity management solutions market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by end-user

Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SME - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dell Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

LogicManager Inc.

MetricStream Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NAVEX Global Inc.

Quantivate LLC

SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

SAP SE

X2nSat Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



