Business Continuity Management Solutions Market to grow by $ 387 Mn during 2020-2024 | Technavio

11.06.2021 05:30:00
NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the business continuity management solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 387 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the large enterprise segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The growing demand for business continuity management solutions from various industries is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., NAVEX Global Inc., Quantivate LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAP SE, and X2nSat Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What is the key market driver?
The market is driven by the rising incidence of cyberattacks.
- How big is the North American market?
North America dominated the market with a 44% share in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., NAVEX Global Inc., Quantivate LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAP SE, and X2nSat Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising incidence of cyberattacks will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this business continuity management solutions market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Business Continuity Management Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Business Continuity Management Solutions Market is segmented as below:
- End-users
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Business Continuity Management Solutions Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The business continuity management solutions market report covers the following areas:
- Business Continuity Management Solutions Market Size
- Business Continuity Management Solutions Market Trends
- Business Continuity Management Solutions Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for business continuity management solutions from various industries as one of the prime trends driving the Business Continuity Management Solutions Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Business Continuity Management Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist business continuity management solutions market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the business continuity management solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the business continuity management solutions market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business continuity management solutions market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by end-user
- Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SME - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- LogicManager Inc.
- MetricStream Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NAVEX Global Inc.
- Quantivate LLC
- SAI Global Pty. Ltd.
- SAP SE
- X2nSat Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
