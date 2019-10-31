+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 21:26:00

Business and Policymakers Must Join Forces to Raise Workforce Participation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing competition from abroad, an aging population, and the slowing growth of the American workforce could have profound consequences for US economic strength and global leadership, a new report from the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) warns.

Committee for Economic Development Logo (PRNewsfoto/Committee for Economic Developm)

The report, Growing the American Workforce, calls for business leaders and policymakers to work together to make it easier and more attractive for Americans to find work and remain working.

"Helping Americans who would like to work more to do so should be a critical focus of policymakers and business leaders right now," said Paul Decker, President and CEO of Mathematica and Co-Chair of the CED Workforce Subcommittee. "It is an important route to ensuring more widely shared prosperity for families, building a more skilled and talented pool of workers for businesses, and maintaining US competitiveness in a global economy."

The report outlines four specific policy initiatives to advance these goals:

  • Strengthen the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for adults without qualifying children, incentivizing more people with initially low-income job prospects to enter the labor force and remain working.
  • Lessen barriers to participation through improved employee-employer matching and increased mobility, reducing geographical limitations, information gaps, and unnecessary occupational obstacles.
  • Help parents and caregivers remain connected to the workforce and meet family responsibilities, providing direct benefits such as paid leave and child care, and increasing the benefit for lower-income parents/caregivers through Child Tax Credit (CTC).  
  • Support older workers who wish to remain working, funding public information campaigns, eliminating health insurance cost disparities, piloting a modification of the Social Security retirement earnings test, and supporting flexible work arrangements.

"If we are going to leverage the full strength of our workforce, the private sector must take the lead in providing the necessary conditions and environments in their own institutions," said Howard Fluhr, Chairman Emeritus of The Segal Group and Co-Chair of the CED Workforce Subcommittee. "But public policy will also be essential to achieving these goals."

The full report is available here.

About the Committee for Economic Development
Founded in 1942, the Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board, the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. The Conference Board is a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. Learn more at: www.ced.org and www.conference-board.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-and-policymakers-must-join-forces-to-raise-workforce-participation-300949495.html

SOURCE Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold steigt trotz überraschend falkenhafter Fed
09:50
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Möglichkeit am Boom des Standorts Flughafen Zürich teilzunehmen
08:04
Weekly Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien & Tesla
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:35
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Novartis erleidet Rückschlag mit Gentherapie Zolgensma - FDA stoppt Studie
Unsicherheitsfaktoren weltweit: Anleger flüchten aus dem Aktienmarkt
ABB erhält Grossauftrag für Offshore-Windpark in Grossbritannien
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins und sendet Signal für Zinspause
Credit Suisse verdoppelt Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Credit Suisse-Aktie dennoch leichter
Swiss Re-Aktie leichter: Swiss Re schreibt nach neun Monaten einen Gewinn - Aktienrückkauf wird nicht durchgeführt
Drei Kameras für das neue iPhone: Warum Apple auf Nostalgie setzt
US-Zinsentscheid im Blick: Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht mit roten Vorzeichen aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Apple-Aktie gewinnt: Apple meldet Gewinn- und Umsatzzuwachs
Wall Street tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX zum Börsenschluss knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX zum Börsenschluss knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX präsentierte sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB