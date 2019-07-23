Busche Performance Group Appoints Tom Yono as Executive Vice President, Chief Procurement Officer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Busche Performance Group (BPG) today announced the appointment of Tom Yono to Executive Vice President, Chief Procurement Officer. Mr. Yono brings over a decade of global purchasing experience to BPG. In his new role, Mr. Yono will be responsible for planning and executing BPG's global supply chain strategy.

Mr. Yono will lead a team of experienced purchasing professionals across BPG's global operations. He will report to Joseph Perkins, President/CEO.

"As we expand our business by leveraging our integrated model to consistently deliver high-quality, safety-critical, lightweight components at scale, we've also focused on further strengthening our executive management team and resources to maximize our growth," said Joseph Perkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of BPG. "With multiple product launches underway, we recognize the need to aggressively manage our procurement efforts. BPG will benefit immensely from Tom's insight, deep supplier relationships and hands-on experience in the auto sector. The addition of Tom to our leadership team will also further our success and transition into a larger and more diversified enterprise. We look forward to working closely with Tom as we navigate our growth path and strengthen our relationships across the commodities chain to the benefit of our company, our customers and our shareholders."

"I'm excited about joining BPG during this pivotal growth phase in the company's history," commented Tom Yono. "BPG's superior assets spanning engineering, casting, machining and validation are second to none, supporting a growing production pipeline among tier-one players. This is a unique opportunity to join a company on the rise in a transitioning industry and play an integral role in supporting its growth and focus on driving efficiencies and best practices across the procurement chain."

Mr. Yono previously held a number of positions with incremental levels of responsibility at General Motors. In his roles, he managed $1 Billion of annualized purchase value, sourced $100 million in next generation full size trucks and significantly reduced cost, and led and executed a supplier compression strategy that cut the number of suppliers GM worked with in half. Mr. Yono is a graduate of Kettering University with an M.S. in manufacturing and supply chain management and B.S. in business administration.

About Busche Performance Group

Busche Performance Group (BPG) is one of the largest vertically integrated casting and machining suppliers of high-quality chassis components in North America. BPG is a leader in the design and manufacture of complex, safety-critical aluminum castings and associated precision machining critical to automotive systems such as chassis, suspension, engine, and driveline, along with agricultural, construction, industrial and refrigeration markets. BPG's annual revenues exceed $400 million and the Company employs nearly 1,400 people in multiple facilities in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Alabama. For More information, please visit www.buschegroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/busche-performance-group-appoints-tom-yono-as-executive-vice-president-chief-procurement-officer-300889615.html

SOURCE Busche Performance Group