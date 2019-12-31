31.12.2019 04:00:00

Busan Decides to Strengthen Business Cooperation with Vietnam on Smart City Field

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean marine city, Busan, decided to strengthen business cooperation with Vietnam on smart city field.

ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit and Smart City Fair were held from November 25 to November 27 and summits, ministers, and vice-ministers from Vietnam participated. The Vietnamese summits, ministers, and vice-ministers promised to establish ministerial consultative group to promote business cooperation on smart city field.

Bui Pham Khanh, vice minister for Ministry of Construction, said "All smart technologies exist to make lives of people healthy and comfortable. Next year, we expect to bear the fruit with participation of Korean companies".   

On October 14, Ho Chi Minh City Council Delegation visited Busan for two days and 3 nights. On the day, the delegation discussed about the measures for exchange and mutual development between two cities. Especially, Ho Chi Minh City Council Delegation visited Busan Smart City Exhibition, experienced various smart city technology project models carried out by Busan from 2015 to 2017, and showed deep interests on Busan's smart city technologies.

Meanwhile, smart city technologies spotlighted by Vietnam City Council and government officials are available at Busan Smart City Exhibition. Smart City Experience Hall is open from Monday to Friday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and English docent is also available on request.

Tour reservation is available at k-smartcity.kr and foreigners may reserve tour via e-mail (yoobj@busanit.or.kr).  

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191226/2679452-1

SOURCE Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency (BIPA)

